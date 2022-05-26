Which outdoor toy storage is best?

If you’re lacking storage space in your home for tools, toys or other items, a durable outdoor storage option can help you optimize your living area. Whether you are looking for a small storage box for your back patio, a large unit for your sporting equipment or a versatile storage unit that can double as extra seating, you can be sure to find your ideal outdoor storage box. If you are looking for a durable outdoor toy storage option, our top choice is the Rubbermaid Horizontal Outdoor Storage Shed.

What to know before you buy outdoor toy storage

Size

When shopping for your new outdoor storage box, consider what you plan on storing in it and where you’ll be placing it. With so many options available, you can find nearly any size of outdoor storage box, from small, 22-gallon boxes to extra-large, 150-gallon containers. If you are looking to store a bunch of heavy yard tools, then a large outdoor storage container may be your best bet.

Materials and construction

Whether it’s rain, wind, snow or heat, be sure to find an outdoor storage box that can hold up under the elements while keeping your items safe and secure. Most outdoor storage boxes are constructed using wood, plastic, resin or PVC.

Wood: An outdoor storage box is a classic choice that goes with nearly any outdoor area. Typically wooden outdoor storage boxes utilize wood veneer that is slightly better suited for outdoor use. Made to protect your items from wind and rain, wood outdoor storage boxes are great for storing motorized toys, pool toys or sporting equipment.

Plastic: Although plastic outdoor storage units may not be as good-looking as wooden options, plastic is much better suited for heavy outdoor wear and tear and is lightweight enough to be easily moved. Plastic outdoor storage boxes tend to be the cheapest options.

PVC: This option is relatively new to the market, but is a great option for anyone who is looking for lightweight and portable outdoor storage options. By utilizing pole structures and a PVC sheet, PVC outdoor storage boxes are set up similarly to an outdoor tent, making them great for on-the-go storage. The portability of PVC outdoor storage boxes make them a great option for storing camping equipment or beach toys.

Resin: The most popular option, resin outdoor storage boxes are incredibly durable. These boxes are a little more expensive, but they do have a heavier weight and strong resistance to UV rays. As the most durable option, resin outdoor storage boxes are great for storing expensive outdoor toys, tools or sporting equipment.

Style

Another important aspect to consider when shopping for your outdoor toy storage is what style of box best fits your outdoor area. Typically, outdoor storage boxes come in one of three styles: bench, standard or cabinet.

Standard: A traditional look that fits nearly any outdoor setup, outdoor storage boxes are constructed to be practical, simple and effective. With a no-fuss construction, variety of color options and easy-fit shape, the standard style is sure to fit even the smallest of outdoor areas. Available in a variety of sizes, standard style outdoor storage boxes are great for storing outdoor sports balls, yard games or beach toys.

Bench: The more elegant and more expensive option to outdoor storage, bench styles incorporate padded cushions along the lid and arm rests. Typically available in large sizes, bench style outdoor storage boxes are great for storing large items such as inflatable outdoor toys, sports equipment or motorized toys.

Cabinet: Similar to a kitchen cabinet, the cabinet-style outdoor storage box provides a vertical storage space with twin cabinet doors. These options come in a variety of sizes, colors and finishes, so you can be sure to find an option that fits your outdoor area. Cabinet style outdoor storage boxes are ideal for storing smaller toy items such as costumes, jump ropes or figurines.

What to look for in quality outdoor toy storage

Versatility

To get the most bang for your buck, it may be worthwhile to invest in an outdoor toy storage box that can also be used for outdoor seating. Some options feature padded seats along the lid.

Transport

While most outdoor storage boxes are made to be assembled and left in one spot, there are some options that have easy-grip handles or wheels at the bottom. Opting for an outdoor storage box that is easy to move can save you a ton of hassle when it comes to repositioning or relocating your outdoor storage box.

If you have found an outdoor storage box that you love but it has no wheels, a great alternative for moving your outdoor toys or tools is a yard cart. While yard carts may not be the best option for storage, they are a hassle-free option when it comes to quickly moving your outdoor items.

Closures

Some outdoor storage boxes feature hydraulic pistons for a soft-close, anti-slam lid. You might also want a box that can be locked. If you are shopping for a household that has young children, then an option that has both features may be the best way to protect any curious little hands.

How much you can expect to spend on outdoor toy storage

Expect to spend anywhere from $70-$300 on an outdoor storage box.

Outdoor toy storage FAQ

Can I add a shelf in my outdoor toy storage box?

A. While some boxes come with shelves built in, many outdoor storage boxes come with shelf support units so that you can add a shelf. These shelves can usually be purchased separately from the manufacturer.

Which outdoor storage box is the most UV-resistant?

A. A resin outdoor storage box is the best option for UV resistance. While plastic and PVC are UV-resistant, they tend to succumb to warping and discoloration after long-term UV exposure.

What’s the best outdoor toy storage to buy?

Top outdoor toy storage

Rubbermaid Horizontal Outdoor Storage Shed

What you need to know: This bestselling horizontal outdoor storage box is the perfect addition to any backyard.

What you’ll love: Thanks to its double-wall construction and resin material, this outdoor storage box is rust-proof and leak-proof. With two front cabinet doors, this box makes storage simple and convenient. This box is available in a variety of sizes and colors.

What you should consider: Some users noted that this storage box can be difficult to assemble. It is recommended that you assemble this box in teams of two.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top outdoor toy storage for small spaces

Suncast 22-Gallon Outdoor Deck Box

What you need to know: This outdoor storage box is small, making it perfect for tight spaces.

What you’ll love: This box is constructed using resin, so it is sure to withstand the test of time no matter the elements. Its sleek design is offered in a variety of colors. Its reinforced lid easily doubles as extra outdoor seating.

What you should consider: While this storage box can double as an outdoor seat, it does not come with any padding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bench outdoor toy storage

Keter Solana 70-Gallon Storage Bench

What you need to know: This best-selling storage bench is practical and functional, making it the perfect addition for anyone looking to add more seating to their outdoor area.

What you’ll love: With its resin construction and a wood-look texture, this outdoor storage box is durable and elegant. The 70-gallon storage area offers plenty of space for all your outdoor toys and tools and comes with a lock system for added security. The bench seats can comfortably fit two to three adults.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted that this bench does seem to be relatively thin along the sides. Although this did not appear to impact the storage capabilities, some consumers were hesitant about the weight capacity when it came to seating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

