Which wooden toy cart is best?

These days, more people are purchasing wooden toys for their children to avoid exposing them to unnatural materials and chemicals. If you are in the market for a new toy for your child, a wooden toy cart is an ideal choice. They come in a wide range of designs suitable for children of all ages, and many provide imaginative, developmental and educational play. The Janod Brico’kids Magnetic Wood Tool Cart is one such option that can foster a child’s imagination and help with developing coordination.

What to know before you buy a wooden toy cart

What kind of wooden toy cart you want

The term wooden toy cart is somewhat nonspecific and encompasses two distinct products that are different from one another. It is important to know which kind you want before making a purchase, as they are both intended for different uses.

One type of wooden toy cart is essentially a mini version of an adult shopping cart, albeit made from wood instead of plastic or metal. Just like adult shopping carts, these are used to ferry things around, in this case, toys. While they can provide children with some entertainment, that isn’t their main purpose. Along with being used to transport items, these types of wooden toy carts can also double as toy chests for storing them.

The other type of wooden toy cart is meant to be a toy and can keep kids entertained for long periods. These may have a specific theme, such as a rolling tool bench or food vending cart, or they may be nonthemed but composed of a variety of activities, including an abacus, letter blocks, a xylophone and more.

Safety

One of the main reasons people choose wooden toys for their children is because, unlike plastic, wood is a natural material. If you are buying your child a wooden toy cart because of this, you’ll also want to ensure you purchase one that is painted with nontoxic, water-based paint, and which is not treated with any chemicals that can potentially release VOCs into the air. It is also important to look for a wooden toy cart with rounded edges and corners to reduce the chances of a child being injured if they bump into it or fall on it.

Recommended age

Not all wooden toy carts are recommended for children of the same age. Some are designed to act as walkers for babies, while others are intended for toddlers. There are also some intended for older children that may have small parts that could pose a choking hazard for those under three years of age. Before purchasing any wooden toy cart, check the manufacturer’s recommended age to ensure it is suitable for your child.

Features to look for in a quality wooden toy cart

Activities and accessories

Wooden toy carts can have any number of activities and accessories, and the more they have, the more entertaining they will be for a child. Ideally, it should include a combination of activities that provides both imaginative and educational play. A rolling tool or food cart falls into the former category since children can pretend to be mechanics, builders or food vendors. Puzzles, shape sorters and number or letter blocks are activities that fall into the latter category.

Capacity

If you are buying the type of wooden toy cart that resembles an adult shopping cart, consider its capacity when making a purchase decision. These should be large enough that they can accommodate several of a child’s toys, but not so large that they may become too heavy or unwieldy to push when fully loaded.

Rubber-trimmed wheels

Rubber-trimmed wheels are important for all types of wooden toy carts, but especially so for those that are designed to also act as walkers. This is because wooden wheels have almost no traction and can easily slide around on tile and other hard surfaces. If the cart will be used solely on carpet, this is less of an issue.

How much you can expect to spend on a wooden toy cart

Most quality wooden toy carts cost between $40-$200.

Wooden toy cart FAQ

How can I sanitize a wooden toy cart?

A. If you are purchasing a wooden toy cart to avoid exposing your child to chemicals, you will most likely want to also avoid cleaning it with harsh chemical cleaners. Instead, you can make your own cleaning solution of equal parts white vinegar and warm water. Use a spray bottle to coat the surfaces of the wooden cart, let the solution sit for a few minutes, and then wipe it down with a clean cloth. Make sure to let the cart fully dry and the smell dissipate before letting your child play with it again.

Does the type of wood matter for wooden toy carts?

A. The type of wood used to make a toy cart will make a difference in how durable and eco-friendly it is. Hardwoods are the most durable, while MDF and particleboard are the least durable. For environmental concerns, you’ll want to opt for a toy cart made from sustainably-sourced, fast-growing wood like bamboo.

What is the best wooden toy cart to buy?

Top wooden toy cart

Janod Brico’kids Magnetic Wood Tool Cart

What you need to know: This magnetic tool cart combines imaginative play with coordination developing activities like a working wrench and screwdriver.

What you’ll love: It is very stable so it does a good job of helping toddlers stay upright when walking. Most parents find it easy to assemble too.

What you should consider: The quality feels like it should be a bit better for the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wooden toy cart for the money

Cossy Wooden Walker

What you need to know: The Cossy Wooden Walker offers a lot of bang for the buck because it features it’s own puzzle activity and can also be used to tote other toys around.

What you’ll love: Most kids find the bright colors and fun animal designs engaging. Plus, it’s made from premium Dutch wood to ensure it can stand up to plenty of use.

What you should consider: It loses some of its stability when the blocks are removed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hape Kid’s Wooden Shopping Cart

What you need to know: Because this mini shopping cart is made from sustainably-sourced materials and coated with nontoxic paint, you can feel good about buying it for your child.

What you’ll love: Its rubber-trimmed wheels offer good traction and are quiet on most surfaces. Also, the gender-neutral color scheme should appeal to any child.

What you should consider: It can be hard for children to turn.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

