Which tricycle is best?

The best tricycles for you or your child can vary depending on your needs, though most can find a model that works. No matter what kind of tricycle you’re looking for, it’s also important to think about who it’s for, as well as what size and type of trike you need. The Schwinn Roadster Tricycle works great for most children, and it comes in a wide range of colors that can be tuned to your recipient’s taste.

What to know before you buy a tricycle

Who it’s for

Even when sifting through the best tricycles on the market, it’s important to consider who you plan to give the trike to. Factors like the recipient’s age, size and use for the tricycle may all contribute to which model suits your needs best. You may also consider what color tricycle they may want, or if it should include any additional features.

Size

Since most tricycles are made for children, their size tends to be a little small and somewhat universal while often including adjustable seats. Tricycles for children may vary in size in terms of their frame, wheels or overall build. On the other hand, adult tricycles will include non-universal sizes, though they also don’t coincide with regular bicycle specifications. It’s always important to check a given product’s recommended age, weight and overall size for use before purchasing.

Tricycle type

While most tricycles simply share the addition of a third wheel, some may include other features like baskets, toy compartments, spark bars or different styles of riding altogether. For example, many prefer tricycles with casters in the rear that allow them to perform fun spins, rather than those made for simple riding.

What to look for in a quality tricycle

Safe

Most importantly, especially if the purchase is for children, you want to make sure that the tricycle you purchase is safe for the user. Choosing a tricycle that’s safe is a little easier than doing so for a bicycle, though it will still require you to consider the recipient and to make sure their size is suitable for a given model.

Age-appropriate

Choosing an age-appropriate tricycle is also another means of ensuring safety since most models are made for a specific age range of children. You can usually check a given product’s recommended ages by checking the product description, which you should do before making your purchase. Adult tricycles, in contrast, will need to be larger and usually don’t include an age recommendation.

Durable

Because they’re made with metal frames in most cases, tricycles tend to be fairly durable. Still, buying a model that features high-quality construction and sturdy materials, unlike plastic, is a great way to make sure the tricycle you buy is as durable as they come. This can be helpful to ensure you’re not purchasing another new trike in just a few months.

How much you can expect to spend on a tricycle

Cheap tricycles may cost as little as $30, while most units made for kids will tend to cost somewhere between $50-$150.

Tricycle FAQ

Are tricycles safer to ride than bicycles?

A. Tricycles do tend to be safer than bicycles since their inclusion of a third wheel makes it impossible for the unit to tip over. For that reason, many who haven’t yet learned how to ride a bike will start with a tricycle so they don’t have to figure out how to balance on a bicycle at the first go.

Do they make tricycles for adults?

A. There are a number of nice tricycles for adults, though those planning to buy a full-size trike should expect to pay quite a bit more money – with some models even outpricing bicycles, due to the extra hardware. Tricycles for adults come in a wide variety of forms, and can be useful for those who don’t prefer to ride a bike.

What are the best tricycles to buy?

Top tricycle

Schwinn Roadster Classic Tricycle for Toddlers and Kids

What you need to know: This classic-looking Schwinn tricycle is great for children between 2 and 4, and it features a nice rear deck and an adjustable seat for optimal fit.

What you’ll love: This tricycle rides lower to the ground than most, making it extra safe for those who ride it. It also includes a classic Schwinn bicycle bell and tassels on the handlebars. In addition, it can be purchased in seven different colors, including blue, black, red and others.

What you should consider: Some buyers found that this tricycle arrived with imperfections in the finish.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tricycle for money

Fisher-Price Harley-Davidson Tough Trike Tricycle

What you need to know: One of the more budget-friendly options out there, this tricycle includes extra-large foot pedals for easy pedaling and durable plastic wheels that will last for years.

What you’ll love: On top of being super affordable, this Harley-Davidson tricycle includes hard plastic wheels and a secret storage compartment beneath the seat. It can also be purchased in different designs, including Thomas the Tank Engine, Hot Wheels, Barbie and other designs.

What you should consider: This tricycle needs to be assembled by the buyer upon purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Razor Flash Rider 360 Caster Trike Spinning and Sparking Tricycle

What you need to know: Caster tricycles are becoming more popular, and this model is no exception with its quick 360-degree rotatability for riders of up to 160 pounds.

What you’ll love: This tricycle’s high-impact front wheel is large enough and durable enough to easily zip around on most surfaces, and most children love the caster spinning mechanism. This tricycle also comes with a spark bar and spark cartridges for added showmanship when riding.

What you should consider: This tricycle rides a little differently than a regular trike and is meant more for the included ability to spin rapidly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

