Which stuffed animals are best?

Stuffed animals have many uses. People of all ages enjoy the warmth and comfort of a favorite stuffed animal. Their designs make them perfect bed toppers or mantel pieces. Besides being excellent gifts, they’re a great way to teach your children about new animals or introduce concepts like endangered species. No matter your reasons for hunting down the perfect plush, make sure you take the time to ensure it’s durable and, most importantly, soft.

What to know before you buy a stuffed animal

Age range

Not all stuffed animals are meant for all ages. Some have tiny plastic nubs to serve as eyes that can come off and be swallowed. If you’re buying for children, triple-check the intended age range. Most say they’re meant for ages younger than 3, 3 and older and 6 and older.

Size

Online pictures rarely do a stuffed animal’s size justice, and you can easily find yourself the surprised owner of a miniature plushie or one as large as your bed. If the animal comes in several sizes, make sure to find the actual dimensions, since one animal’s “large” rarely matches another’s.

What are the best stuffed animals to buy?

Animal Adventure Sqoosh2Poof Jumbo Plush Animal

These jumbo animals come compressed for easy shipping and pop back to life with a quick spin in the dryer. It comes with a coloring book, a word search and some cutout face masks to keep your child busy while it poofs up.

Sold by Amazon

Aurora World Miyoni Sea Otter Plush

This otter is 10 inches long and comes in an on-the-back pose as if it’s floating casually on the water. It’s made from recycled materials.

Sold by Amazon

Bedtime Originals Plush Bunny Sasha

This is made of polyester that can be machine-washed and -dried. It measures 13 inches by 6.5 inches by 5 inches. The lavender polka dot ear ribbons are sewn in to prevent them from getting lost.

Sold by Amazon

Bellzi Narwhal Stuffed Animal Plushie

This cutesy and bright plushie uses clump-resistant polyester stuffing and a durable polyester outer material to make it safe for children who like to play hard. It comes in teal, pink and blue and in medium and large.

Sold by Amazon

Douglas Spunky Hedgehog Plush Stuffed Animal

The realistic size and design of this stuffed animal make it a good learning tool to teach about the animal kingdom. It’s 5 inches tall, safe for kids ages 2 years old or older and can be machine-washed.

Sold by Amazon

Ebba Lil’ Benny Phant

This stuffed elephant comes in a mix of two designs and three sizes, but the darling eyes, precious posture and ultra-soft exterior remain constant throughout.

Sold by Amazon

Gund Plush Stuffed Animal

This mix of five plushies combines bright colors and a unicorn with one of four animals: a cat, a corgi, a panda and a llama that comes in two colors. All of them are safe for children as young as 1 year old.

Sold by Amazon

HooYiiok Stuffed Animal

This 9-inch tall cow is soft, adorable and the perfect gift for young children. It can be cleaned by simply wiping it with a damp cloth.

Sold by Amazon

Ikasa Giant Teddy Bear Plush Stuffed Animal

This bear is filled to just shy of bursting with stuffing to be the perfect hugger and to avoid collapsing. It comes in eight colors including blue and pink and in 39-, 63- and 78-inch heights.

Sold by Amazon

Jellycat Bashful Turtle Stuffed Animal

This precious turtle use polyester for durability and softness with plastic for the eyes and nostrils. It can be spot cleaned and comes in 12- or 14-inch heights.

Sold by Amazon

Living Nature Highland Cow With Sound

This fluffy cow makes a real mooing sound when you press its hoof and it comes with an educational tag so you can teach your children about its living inspiration. It’s made from recycled materials.

Sold by Amazon

LotFancy Stuffed Animal

These large stuffed dogs come in beige or dark brown with a white stripe and in 12- or 27-inch-long sizes. They’re stuffed with recycled materials and the mouth opens and closes.

Sold by Amazon

Melissa & Doug Burrow Bunny Rabbit Stuffed Animal

This little rabbit is soft and luxurious, but also beautifully designed so it looks as good in your child’s arms as it does displayed on a shelf. It’s meant for kids ages 3 and up.

Sold by Amazon

PixieCrush Snugababies Stuffed Animals

This set includes one main large stuffed animal and three or four mini stuffed animals, depending on the style, of which there are 12. It’s perfect for households with more than one child, as well as children who like to engage with several toys at once.

Sold by Amazon

RB Royal Brooks Extra-Large Stuffed Dog

This plush pooch is 35 inches long, 22 inches wide and 14 inches tall, making it just as much an animal companion as it is a pillow for napping children.

Sold by Amazon

TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie

This cute plushie is about the size of an adult hand and is reversible with one side showing a happy face in one color and the other side showing an angry face in a second color. There are 43 color combinations.

Sold by Amazon

Viahart Arrow The Tiger Stuffed Animal Plush

This lifelike tiger plush is made to be hugged tight. It measures 17 by 7.5 by 8.5 inches and weighs roughly 7/10 of a pound, just right for kids aged 3 and older.

Sold by Amazon

Wild Republic Red Panda Plush

This plush version of the endangered red panda is the perfect way to introduce your children to a new animal and teach them about environmental conservation.

Sold by Amazon

Winsterch Cat Stuffed Animal

This jumbo cat is an adorable addition to your child’s animal collection. It comes in white or gray and in 12- or 20-inch heights.

Sold by Amazon

Zhanmai Safari Stuffed Animals

This set of six stuffed animals comes in three sets including one where they all wear Santa hats. They’re 9-12 inches tall, too, making them an excellent value buy for picky children or multi-child households.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.