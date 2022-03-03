Which Batcave toys are best?

The Batcave is the secret underground headquarters beneath the stately Wayne Manor — home of Bruce Wayne, whose secret identity is Batman — and is the secret command center where he gets ready for his superhero adventures.

Inside the Batcave is a computer with satellite hookups, a crime lab, laboratories, workshops, personal gym, huge library, medical facilities, Batman’s Trophy Room and more. The Batcave is also where Batman keeps the Batmobile and other vehicles. If you’re looking for a Batcave toy with the Batcave on one side and Gotham City on the other, take a look at the DC Comics Batman 3-in-1 Batcave Playset.

What to know before you buy a Batcave toy

Most Batcave toys come pre-made, so kids can start to have fun immediately. Others come as kits for kids to assemble themselves. Older kids may be more interested in the full, hands-on experiences of building their own Batcave.

Devices

The Batcave is full of mysterious, wonderful things Bruce Wayne uses as Batman to fight his never-ending war against criminals. Batman has a supercomputer, several crime fighting laboratories, exotic weapons and wild vehicles from cars to motorcycles to helicopters and boats.

Characters

Batman’s friends are included in many Batcave toy sets, and so are some of Batman’s archenemies. Different sets are built around different storylines that feature different criminals and different themes. Look for Batcave toys that include villains, like Joker, Two-Face, Clayface, Lex Luthor, Professor Hugo Strange, Killer Croc, Killer Moth and the Mad Hatter.

Trophies

The Batcave is also the home of Batman’s Trophy Room. Look for toys that include famous trophies as Lex Luthor’s kryptonite ring, the original Mr. Freeze gun, the hood of the Vampire Monk, the Mad Hatter’s top hat, Deathstroke’s sword, the Joker’s card, the Penguin’s umbrellas, Harvey Dent’s coin, the Giant Penny, a mechanical dinosaur and a museum of vintage Batmobiles from over the years.

What to look for in a quality Batcave toy

Action figures

The most popular Batcave toys involve different versions of the Batcave and nearby Gotham City. One version flips over with the Batcave on one side and Gotham City on the other for double the fun. Every Batcave toy includes a figure of Batman scaled to fit the dimensions of the Batcave. Most include Robin and Bruce Wayne’s Batman.

Building kits

Lego makes dozens of Batman building kits, featuring the Batcave and including a Batman figure. Each new scenario features some of Batman’s friends and enemies. Lego kits include the classic Batmobile, Batman vs. the Penguin and Harley Quinn, Tumbler: the Scarecrow Showdown, Batman vs. the Joker: Batmobile Chase and Batman: the Riddler Face-off.

Tech toys

Batman is a supercomputer genius, so there are lots of tech toys that feature Batman. These include Bat Signal lights to alert Bruce Wayne to danger, Batman touchscreen smartwatches and Batman walkie-talkies.

Plush toys

Young children not quite ready for all the bits and pieces that come with Batman toys may enjoy soft figures of Batman and his friends.

How much you can expect to spend on a Batcave toy

Most full Batcave toys cost between $50-$150, depending on the number of features, figures and vehicles. Individual figures of Batman, his friends and his enemies cost anywhere between $10-$20.

Batcave toy FAQ

Are Batcave toys safe for kids to play with?

A. A lot depends on the toy. Some Batcave toys have many little pieces that are arranged around the Batcave, including vehicles and weapons. If your young kids tend to put pieces in their mouths, they would be safer with a stuffed plush Batman toy.

Do all Batcave toys include a Batman figure?

A. As the keeper and master of the Batcave, you can expect to find a Batman figure with nearly every Batcave toy. You can also expect other toy figures of both friends and foes.

What are the best Batcave Toys to buy?

Top Batcave Toy

DC Comics Batman 3-in-1 Batcave Playset

What you need to know: This 3-in-1 Batcave toy has three levels of the Batcave on one side with Gotham City on the other.

What you’ll love: You can stack all three levels on each other or split them apart to make separate play areas. Have fun playing with the Batcomputer and Bat Signal, both of which light up. There is even an armory reveal chamber, an escape door and a zipline. This playset comes with a 4-inch Batman action figure that has 11 points of articulation and a real cloth cape.

What you should consider: The 3 AAA batteries that power this playset are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Batcave Toy for the money

Batman Batcave LED Signal Light

What you need to know: This LED projection light sends the Bat Signal up to 25 feet away.

What you’ll love: Bruce Wayne knows when it’s time to turn into Batman and fight crime in Gotham City when Commissioner Gordon contacts him via the Bat Signal projected high into the sky. This corded electric light is made of durable ceramic and plastic. The Bat Signal tilts and rotates a full 360 degrees.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that their model came with a European wall plug and not the standard North American wall plug.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lego Superheroes Batcave Clayface Invasion Building Kit

What you need to know: Build your own 15-inch-tall Batcave out of plastic Legos.

What you’ll love: This superhero versus supervillain Batcave toy features Bruce Wayne, Batman, Robin, Batwoman and Catwoman. A poseable big build Clayface figure stands over 4 inches tall. This Batcave has a Bat Tank, weapons room, trophy room, detachable transformation tower and jail modules.

What you should consider: This is a very pricey Batcave Toy for kids 8 and up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

