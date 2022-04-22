Which fidget popper purse is best?

If you know a kid who loves fidget popper toys, you might want to consider getting them a fidget popper purse. A fidget popper purse is fun and practical, combining those satisfying pop features with a cute bag. It’s great for situations where you are worried a fidget popper toy might get lost or become distracting. A purse’s strap makes it less likely to get misplaced, and the functionality makes it feel less like a toy and more like a fashion accessory. The Umogy Pop Purse Crossbody Body Handbag is a great starter purse with a fun fidget popper twist.

What to know before you buy a fidget popper purse

Compartment closures

Most fidget popper purses feature a zipper closure at the top for keeping bag contents secure. Some have a fold-over flap that shields contents but does not secure them entirely, while others feature both a zipper and a fold-over flap. There are also fidget popper purses that don’t close at all. These closures are mostly used on large shoulder bags or little bags for children who struggle with zippers.

Themes and designs

Does your child want a fidget popper purse shaped like an adult bag or one with a fun character design? Some of these purses come in basic square or rectangular shapes, while others are molded to look like unicorns, butterflies, bunnies and more. Like fidget popper games, most fidget popper purses feature colorful rainbow or tie-dye patterns.

Purpose of the bag

Before selecting a fidget popper purse, consider what you want out of it. If the popping elements are the most important feature, then check to make sure the purse you’re considering has popping elements on both sides because not all of them do. If storage is a priority, pay attention to the dimensions. Consider a fidget popper backpack if the purse options look too small. Animal-shaped purses are cute and fun, but their unusual shapes can make it more difficult for the wearer to put items in and take items out.

What to look for in a quality fidget popper purse

Adjustable and removable straps

The strap is part of what elevates a fidget popper toy to a usable accessory. A good strap matches the color palate of the purse. Additionally, the strap should be adjustable to accommodate children of different sizes. Since the strap is typically the only fabric component on a fidget popper purse, choose a removable option for an easier cleaning process.

Food-grade silicone

Food-grade silicone doesn’t contain harmful components like lead, phthalates or harmful industrial chemicals, such as bisphenol A (also known as BPA). It’s also durable and lightweight, making it perfect for a purse. The texture is smooth and makes for satisfying popping elements.

Eye-catching colors

A fidget popper purse deserves a color scheme that catches the eye. All color blocking or tie-dye patterns should look vibrant, feel intentional and be designed to stand out against any backdrop. Most importantly, a really good fidget popper purse comes in the colors advertised without glaring discrepancies.

How much you can expect to spend on a fidget popper purse

A fidget popper purse usually costs $5-$15, while a fidget popper backpack can cost up to $20.

Fidget popper purse FAQ

How big is a fidget popper purse?

A. Most fidget popper purses are small, measuring between 3 inches in width to 10 inches in height or width. The size depends on the shape, as many of the purses are in playful animal or dessert shapes.

What is the best age range for a fidget popper purse?

A. Fidget popper purses are geared toward children, but anyone can use one. Most of them are designed to appeal to children ages 3-13.

How do you clean a fidget popper purse?

A. While silicone is technically dishwasher-safe, the best way to clean a fidget popper purse is with warm, soapy water or a with a wet paper towel.

What’s the best fidget popper purse to buy?

Top fidget popper purse

Umogy Pop Purse Crossbody Body Handbag

What you need to know: This pink and blue crossbody fidget popper purse is 8.7 inches wide and 4.5 inches tall. It has a zipper closure and a pink and white strap.

What you’ll love: It’s wide enough to fit a cellphone, pencils, crayons or other small accessories. It has popping pieces on the front and the back. The strap has a fun pattern and is adjustable.

What you should consider: It’s not very durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fidget popper purse for the money

Lakdun Unicorn Crossbody Pop Purse

What you need to know: This rainbow unicorn-shaped crossbody fidget popper purse is 5 inches wide and 6 inches tall. It had a zipper closure and a matching rainbow strap.

What you’ll love: The shape offers a bold unicorn silhouette. It has an adjustable and removable strap. The zipper is durable, and the unicorn horn is prominent but not sharp.

What you should consider: It’s smaller in person than it looks in the photos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Oumee 2-Pack Cat and Heart Pop Purses

What you need to know: This set comes with a heart-shaped fidget popper purse and a cat-shaped fidget popper purse. Both purses are 5.7 inches wide and about 5 inches tall. They both have zipper closures.

What you’ll love: It comes with two bags for the price of one, so your child can switch up their style or have a backup purse close at hand. The matching rainbow strap is thick and adjustable. The cat purse has a pink silicone bow and silicone whiskers.

What you should consider: Only one side of each purse has fidget popper components. The set only comes with one strap for the two purses, so it’s not ideal for two children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

