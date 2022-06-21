Paw Patrol toys feature a young boy with a crew of search-and-rescue dogs. There’s a variety of fun toys to choose from.

Which Paw Patrol toys are best?

“Paw Patrol,” a popular animated TV series for kids, features a young boy who leads a crew of search and rescue dogs on missions and adventures. Each Paw Patrol dog has a specific set of emergency services skills, and they all reside in dog houses that transform into customized “pupmobiles” that they ride on their rescue missions.

If you are looking for an action figure of Ryder, the leader of the Paw Patrol, take a look at the Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Sea Patroller.

What to know before you buy Paw Patrol toys

Types of Paw Patrol toys

Action figures: Paw Patrol action figures feature the main characters. They are usually accompanied by an animal friend, a rescue vehicle or sometimes both.

Paw Patrol action figures feature the main characters. They are usually accompanied by an animal friend, a rescue vehicle or sometimes both. Vehicles: The Paw Patrol’s vehicles are wild mashups of vehicles that transform into other vehicles as needed on rescue missions. Along with action figures, these are the most popular Paw Patrol toys.

The Paw Patrol’s vehicles are wild mashups of vehicles that transform into other vehicles as needed on rescue missions. Along with action figures, these are the most popular Paw Patrol toys. Playsets: Serious fans are really into playsets that allow kids to create their own Paw Patrol world with lookout towers, train tracks, and command centers. All of the playsets are made to the same scale, but not all of the action figures are. If you plan on starting a large collection, give serious thought to action figures that fit with playset scales.

Serious fans are really into playsets that allow kids to create their own Paw Patrol world with lookout towers, train tracks, and command centers. All of the playsets are made to the same scale, but not all of the action figures are. If you plan on starting a large collection, give serious thought to action figures that fit with playset scales. Electronics: Electronic Paw Patrol toys are interactive and programmed with Paw Patrol phrases like, “Whenever you’re in trouble, just yelp for help!” Electronic toys can follow your child and spin in circles to perform dramatic rescues.

Electronic Paw Patrol toys are interactive and programmed with Paw Patrol phrases like, “Whenever you’re in trouble, just yelp for help!” Electronic toys can follow your child and spin in circles to perform dramatic rescues. Plush toys: Paw Patrol characters also come as plush dolls that the little ones enjoy.

What to look for in quality Paw Patrol toys

Every kid has a favorite character and vehicle. The leader of the Paw Patrol is a 10-year-old boy named Ryder. When a call for help comes, Ryder alerts the team, who reports immediately to the home base. Ryder selects a team of special agents based upon the problem that needs solving. The members of the original Paw Patrol include:

Ryder, the leader of the Paw Patrol who drives a special ATV.

Chase, a 7-year-old German Shepherd who does double duty as a police dog and spy.

Marshall, a 6-year-old Dalmatian who’s a firefighter and paramedic and naturally drives a red fire engine.

Skye, the 7-year-old Cockapoo is the team’s air rescue pup and flies a helicopter.

Zuma, a 5-year-old Labrador retriever who’s an aquatic rescue pup. He drives a hovercraft that travels on land and sea and converts into a submarine when needed.

Roky, a 6-year-old terrier mix who’s the recycling and handyman pup. He drives a truck that is part garbage truck and part forklift machine and can turn into a tugboat.

Rubble, a 5-year-old bulldog who’s the team’s construction pup. He drives a bulldozer that has a crane or jackhammer or excavator for when special equipment is needed.

Since then, the Paw Patrol team has grown to include a marine biologist, specialists for snow and jungle rescues, and even dinosaur experts. The first feline to join the Paw Patrol is named Wild Cat, and he drives a motorcycle with retractable claws.

How much you can expect to spend on Paw Patrol toys

Plush toys cost about $10 each. Electronic robot Paw Patrol characters cost as much as $200. Action figures and vehicles cost anywhere from $10-$30. Playsets cost anywhere from $40-$100.

Paw Patrol toys FAQ

How big are the Paw Patrol vehicles?

A. Vehicles come in different sizes. If you want vehicles to use with a playset, choose small ones. Most midsize vehicles have wheels and the ability to transform into something else. Large Paw Patrol vehicles can carry other vehicles and several action figures.

What do Paw Patrol playsets come with?

A. Most come with one or two action figures and a special vehicle. Additional characters, vehicles, and props are sold separately.

What are the best Paw Patrol toys to buy?

Top Paw Patrol toy

Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Sea Patroller

What you need to know: A Paw Patrol toy that comes with an action figure of Ryder, the leader of the team, and his rescue ATV with its flashing lights and sounds.

What you’ll love: This rescue vehicle transforms from ship to land vehicle and back. It has a movable crane with an attached dive cage, a winch, anchor, two flotation rings, and an octopus buddy. The 3 LR44 batteries are included.

What you should consider: This ship can sail across imaginary oceans but don’t use it submerged in a pool or bathtub.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Paw Patrol toy for the money

Paw Patrol Rescue Racers 3 Pack

What you need to know: Chase, Marshall and Skye ride to the rescue in this set.

What you’ll love: The 4-inch-long police cruiser, fire truck, and helicopter all have working wheels that spin. These three rescue vehicles come complete with drivers and can be used with Paw Patrol playsets.

What you should consider: The pups are not separate pieces and cannot be removed from the vehicles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

VTech Paw Patrol Pups to the Rescue Driver

What you need to know: An interactive Paw Patrol toy that puts kids in control of Ryder’s ATV.

What you’ll love: All your favorite Paw Patrol Pups are on the dashboard of this toy. Kids turn the handlebars, hit the horns, and use turn signals to simulate driving to the rescue. Press the Pup buttons to hear Ryder’s voice introduce you to all the pups, hear the Paw Patrol theme song and call the Pups to action.

What you should consider: This interactive toy is for kids 5 and under.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

