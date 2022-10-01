A smart home device is one of the many products that can make your life easier.

50 interesting gadgets you’ve probably never seen before

Every now and then, you find a device that makes your life easier. These helpful gadgets often make you feel like a genius. Thinking about the problems you aim to solve can be beneficial if you’re looking for exciting products to improve your quality of life. There are numerous helpful gadgets for pet owners, parents, those who love to cook and anyone looking to keep their house clean.

10 life-changing gadgets for pet owners

PetSafe Electronic SmartDoor

This device is perfect if you want to let your dog go in and out as they please but you’re afraid other animals will get in. It recognizes a special tag you place on your dog’s collar and only opens if your dog is within range. Some people complained it was loud when activated, but most didn’t have an issue with the noise.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Furbo Dog Camera

This treat dispenser lets you see and feed your pets no matter where you are. It’s equipped with a 1080p camera with night vision. The two-way microphone lets you talk to your dog or receive push notifications when they bark.

Sold by Amazon

10 life-changing kitchen gadgets

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker

You can control this sous vide cooker from your smartphone. Many were impressed with how well it holds heat and how easy it is to use. The companion app has a wide range of recipes worth checking out.

Sold by Amazon

Secura Detachable Milk Frother

This milk frother is ideal for cappuccinos and hot chocolates. It has numerous froth settings, and the stainless-steel container is dishwasher safe.

Sold by Amazon

10 life-changing gadgets for parents

Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set

This screen-free device is a great way to get your kids into a fun morning routine. It’s compatible with numerous fun characters that have their own stories, songs and other content. It’s available in six colors.

Sold by Amazon

Baby Brezza Formula Pro

This machine mixes, heats and prepares a bottle at the press of a button. The Wi-Fi-enabled version lets you prepare your baby’s bottle using your smartphone. Many loved how easy this makes nighttime feedings.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

10 life-changing home gadgets

BedJet 3

The BedJet is the perfect way to keep your bed cool or warm. Many were surprised by how quiet this device was.

Sold by Amazon

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop

This is ideal for those with hardwood or tile floors. It automatically detects carpet and boosts its cleaning power as needed. You can control it with voice commands.

Sold by Amazon

10 more life-changing gadgets you probably haven’t heard of

Kodak Luma 150 Mini Pocket Projector

This compact projector connects to your phone and most gaming consoles. Although the speakers were quiet, most were impressed with the video quality.

Sold by Amazon

DJI FPV Combo Drone

This immersive drone lets you view your flight path in VR. It can record 4K video with 60 frames per second and has an intuitive controller.

Sold by Amazon

