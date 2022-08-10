Some 4K TVs also make great computer monitors, but they take up quite a bit of space and can be hard to use at short distances.

Which brand of gaming monitor is better?

Of all the companies that produce gaming monitors, Samsung and Asus stand out as two of the best. They both offer a decent variety in most price levels, plus great quality control and long-term dependability.

Samsung gaming monitors

Samsung is well-known for its TVs and smartphones, but less so for its gaming monitors. Nonetheless, it offers a decent variety, with particularly great values on its entry-level models. If you’re looking for something in the 27- to 32-inch range at a middle-of-the-pack resolution, a Samsung monitor is a great choice.

Samsung gaming monitor pros

Good prices: For less than $400, you can get your hands on a fantastic Samsung monitor that should satisfy you for years.

For less than $400, you can get your hands on a fantastic Samsung monitor that should satisfy you for years. Impressive high-end technologies: Samsung pioneered advanced features like the 32:9 aspect ratio and quantum dot filtration. At the top end, its best gaming displays take advantage of cutting-edge technology.

Samsung pioneered advanced features like the 32:9 aspect ratio and quantum dot filtration. At the top end, its best gaming displays take advantage of cutting-edge technology. Increased reliability and quality control: There was a time when Samsung TVs and monitors were somewhat known for dead pixels and other panel malfunctions. All reports indicate that this time is past, with more satisfied customers than ever before.

Samsung gaming monitor cons

Subpar selection: Samsung doesn’t offer a ton of gaming monitors.

Samsung doesn’t offer a ton of gaming monitors. Less-than-perfect top-of-the-line options: Samsung’s most expensive monitors lose out to Asus in some features, such as HDR performance.

Best Samsung gaming monitors

Samsung Odyssey G70A

Despite its midrange price, this 4K model sports advanced features such as a 144-hertz refresh rate with G-Sync and FreeSync Premium variable support. Thanks to its HDMI 2.1 support, it’s perfect for PC and console gaming.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G5 32-Inch

Its size lets it deliver a high immersive experience, while the 1440p resolution won’t strain older machines too much. If you’d prefer a clearer image and are willing to sacrifice some of that immersion, consider the nearly identical 27-inch model.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-Inch

This is the evolution of Samsung’s original ground-breaking 32:9 aspect ratio display, which provides the most immersion possible outside of a virtual reality headset. This advanced option boasts impressive specs such as HDR1000 certification and quantum dot filtration, but it’s costly, huge and requires a powerful PC to take full advantage of.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung CRG5

This 24-inch model is proof that you don’t have to spend a fortune for great features such as a variable 144-hertz refresh rate. Since it’s not very big, its 1080p resolution makes for a relatively crisp image.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G5 Ultrawide

Priced just above $500, this is one of the best values ever on a high-quality monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It offers FreeSync Premium VRR functionality and passable, but not incredible, HDR10 processing.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G7 240 Hertz

If smooth motion handling is especially important to you, the 27-inch, 240-hertz G7 is the perfect choice. You can opt for the larger 32-inch version instead if you want something more immersive at the cost of slightly less pristine image clarity.

Sold by Amazon

Asus gaming monitors

Asus makes all kinds of great laptops, but it’s notably great at producing gaming equipment. It’s responsible for some of the best gaming motherboards and graphics cards, so it makes sense that its gaming monitors are of top quality.

Asus gaming monitor pros

Extremely wide selection: No matter your budget or the quality of your PC, Asus definitely has something that’s right for you.

No matter your budget or the quality of your PC, Asus definitely has something that’s right for you. Lots of premium technology: Unbeatable refresh rates, Nvidia Reflex latency reduction, Extreme Low Motion Blur and powerful HDR support are just some of the great features Asus offers.

Unbeatable refresh rates, Nvidia Reflex latency reduction, Extreme Low Motion Blur and powerful HDR support are just some of the great features Asus offers. Wide color gamut: Some of the most popular Asus gaming monitors sport expansive coverage of the cinematic DCI-P3 color gamut.

Asus gaming monitor cons

The best ones are very expensive: To get your hands on the brand’s best releases, you’ll have to shell out $1,000 or more.

Best Asus gaming monitors

Asus ROG Strix XG27UQR

A high variable refresh rate, 4K resolution and Extreme Low Motion Blur technology make this one of the best-performing gaming monitors. It’s not exactly cheap, but few competitors look as good or have such a high color volume.

Sold by Amazon

Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ

It hits the sweet spot of a 1440p resolution at 27 inches, so you won’t be able to make out individual pixels when viewing it from across a desk. Its 170-hertz refresh rate and HDR400 certification make it a great value for the money.

Sold by Amazon

Asus ROG Strix XG349C

Asus designed this one with specialized technology to reduce motion blur, resulting in especially smooth motion handling with little to no ghosting or artifacts. Its 135% sRGB color coverage is among the best, but it doesn’t come cheap.

Sold by Amazon

Asus ROG Strix XG27AQM

According to graphics card manufacturer Nvidia, high refresh rates including the 270-hertz one found on this panel can actually help improve gaming reflexes and players’ performance.

Sold by Amazon

Asus VG248QG

This no-frills 24-inch model is perfect for gamers on a budget, but it doesn’t have any advanced features aside from its 165-hertz refresh rate.

Sold by Amazon

Asus ROG Swift PG259QN

This one’s notable for its ability to display a whopping 360 frames per second and its Nvidia Reflex technology, which lowers input lag and ensures the lowest reaction times and smoothest gameplay possible.

Sold by Amazon

Asus ROG Strix XG49VQ

This gigantic 32:9 monitor directly competes with Samsung’s similar Odyssey offering, but at a lower price.

Sold by Amazon

Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ

The feature set on this top-of-the-line 21:9 ultrawide monitor borders on the absurd. It boasts quantum dot filtration, a 200-hertz refresh rate, nearly complete DCI-P3 color coverage and the coveted DisplayHDR 1000 certification.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Samsung or Asus gaming monitor?

You can’t go wrong with either one, whether you’re trying to save money or get the best display possible. It’s slightly more likely that you’ll find a perfect Asus model simply because there are more to choose from, but Samsung’s offerings are just as good. In particular, those searching for a highly immersive ultrawide monitor should strongly consider a Samsung.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.