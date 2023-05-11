TOKYO (AP) — An earthquake shook Japan’s capital, Tokyo, and surrounding areas on Thursday, injuring several people and causing minor damage, officials and media said.

The quake had a 5.4 magnitude and its epicenter was in Chiba prefecture, southeast of Tokyo, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. No tsunami warning was issued.

Four people were hurt, including a man who was hit by a falling ceiling light, according to Japan’s Kyodo news agency, and some rail service was canceled or delayed.

Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone nations, and a massive 2011 quake and subsequent tsunami killed thousands and caused a cataclysmic meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.