Silver Alert Issued for Midwest City Woman
63 year old woman named Star Baker was last seen Saturday night around 7:30 pm. She is Caucasian and was wearing a black sweater and denim full length skirt. She was last seen at 12437 Croydon road. She is proven to has a mental or physical disability and is in imminent danger of injury or death. If you have any information please contact the Midwest City Police.