OKLAHOMA PROTON CENTER SPONSORED CONTENT

Oklahoma Proton Center is proud to announce the launch of The Oklahoma Prostate Cancer Center of Excellence, a groundbreaking initiative in the field of prostate cancer care designed to revolutionize the approach to prostate cancer treatment, the Center aims to provide comprehensive, state-of-the-art care for patients. There is no clinic in Oklahoma with more treatment options or more collective experience treating prostate cancer than the Prostate Cancer Center of Excellence at Oklahoma Proton Center.

Prostate cancer is a significant health concern affecting 1 in 8 men globally. The Prostate Cancer Center of Excellence is dedicated to addressing this challenge head-on by bringing together a multidisciplinary team of leading experts, including urologists, oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, and other healthcare professionals. With their collective expertise, the Center offers a comprehensive and personalized approach to prostate cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship.

At the Prostate Cancer Center of Excellence, patient care is at the forefront. The Center is one of the preeminent clinics in the country specializing in the treatment of prostate cancer. Over 500 prostate cancer patients a year seek out treatment from the doctors at this multi-disciplinary specialty program. Pastor E. Jennings Tyson, a patient speaks on his experience at the Center…

“I would encourage anyone who has received a cancer diagnosis to first get the information. Be wise. Don’t brush it aside. And like I did, pursue every level. Call the Prostate Center of Excellence at Oklahoma Proton Center to speak to a doctor that specializes in prostate cancer. From the time I walked in the door, everyone from the ladies at the front desk to the doctors and nurses, made me feel that I was cared for and that I belonged. I can’t say enough about my treatment team…”

Through a patient-centered approach, the Center’s specialists collaborate closely to develop personalized treatment plans, considering each patient’s unique needs and goals. Treatment options offered through the Center of Excellence include robotic assisted surgery, proton therapy, brachytherapy, traditional radiation therapy, ablation treatments such as high intensity frequency ultrasound (HIFU) and various systemic treatments.

Education and community outreach are also core components of the Center’s mission. The Prostate Cancer Center of Excellence organizes educational programs, support groups, and awareness campaigns to empower patients, their families, and the community with knowledge about prostate cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment options. By fostering a collaborative environment, the Center aims to improve overall prostate cancer awareness.

“We are thrilled to launch the Prostate Cancer Center of Excellence, a beacon of hope for those affected by prostate cancer,” said Dr. John Chang, renowned radiation oncologist and Medical Director of the Oklahoma Proton Center. “Our integrated approach, cutting-edge technology, and unwavering commitment to patient care positions us at the forefront of prostate cancer treatment.”

The Prostate Cancer Center of Excellence operates primarily out of Oklahoma Proton Center at 5901 West Memorial Rd, OKC, OK with other locations around the Oklahoma City Metro area. To learn more about the Center, its services, and how it is transforming the landscape of prostate cancer care, visit www.okcproton.com or call 405-773-6700.

About Prostate Cancer Center of Excellence: The Prostate Cancer Center of Excellence is a leading institution dedicated to providing comprehensive, patient-centered care for individuals diagnosed with prostate cancer. With a team of experts, state-of-the-art facilities, and a commitment to advancing research and education, the Center aims to redefine the standard of prostate cancer care and improve patient outcomes.

For more information about proton therapy or to schedule a time to speak with a doctor, call Oklahoma Proton Center at (405) 773 – 6700 or visit their website at Oklahoma Proton Center.

OKLAHOMA PROTON CENTER

5901 West Memorial Rd

OKC, Oklahoma 73142