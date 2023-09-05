PRO HEARING SPONSORED CONTENT

Maintenance is an important aspect of owning just about anything. From cars needing oil changes, phones needing software updates, to heat and A/C units needing seasonal tune-ups, product upkeep is necessary for proper function. Did you know that hearing aids also require maintenance? Many are surprised to know that hearing devices also need regular care for maximum benefit.

For hearing device wearers, the best way to ensure longevity and optimal hearing aid performance is to simply clean them. This sounds reasonable enough, however, the most common cause of preventable repairs is due to debris and build up. Cleaning can be done at home by using a small, soft bristled brush to clear any debris off the devices. Most hearing aids come with a cleaning brush, however, even a soft bristled toothbrush will do, especially for those with poor dexterity. Additionally, periodically changing the wax filter will help to maintain the best sound quality. The job of a wax filter is to protect the receiver (speaker) from clogging up with wax. When the filter fills up with wax, the hearing aid will begin to sound weak, intermittent, or dead. Though this sounds like a bad thing, it is actually an indication that the filter has done its job and that it just needs to be replaced. The frequency in which a filter will need to be replaced depends upon the wax production of the wearer. Some people naturally have more wax and will, therefore, need to change the filter more often. Regardless of one’s wax production, changing the filter regularly will help keep debris out of the receiver and prevent repairs. Some hearing aids, such as the Starkey Evolv AI and Genesis AI, have a “self check” feature which can be used to determine if the wax filter is clogged.

While cleaning one’s devices at home is essential to hearing aid ownership, it is just as important to have them deep cleaned by a hearing care professional once or twice a year. At Pro Hearing, we use a number of tools to replace parts such as microphone covers, use solutions to remove corrosion and build up, as well as use specially designed vacuums to suction debris from hard-to-reach places. Additionally, we do listening checks with a hearing aid stethoscope, check devices for firmware updates and even run diagnostics to ensure all components are running optimally.

Cleaning is one of the most important parts of maintaining hearing devices. By following a maintenance routine at home, as well as having devices professionally cleaned, is the best way to prevent unnecessary repairs, maximize sound quality and prolong the life of hearing device. At Pro Hearing, we are dedicated to giving patients the tools they need to succeed on their hearing journey. As such, our staff has created a number of free instructional videos that can be viewed on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ProHearingOK/. If you or a loved one needs a review on how to properly care for hearing devices or have questions about hearing health, visit our website, social media or call us today!

NW Oklahoma City: CALL 405-775-9875

SW Oklahoma City: CALL 405-378-4165

Dr. Pam Matthews, Audiologist

Pro Hearing, LLC

9409 N May Avenue and 10404 S Pennsylvania Ave

Oklahoma City, OK