It is that time of year again when Oklahomans are gearing up for another sweltering summer season. As Oklahomans are accustomed to, summer brings high heat and humidity. While there are many things to love about the summer months, sweating is not one of them; especially for hearing aid wearers! Moisture can wreak havoc on electronic devices. Wearers should be extra diligent with maintenance and prevention during hot months and when partaking in summer activities.

Every summer, our office sees an increased need for factory repairs due to excessive moisture. This is usually due to lack of maintenance, excessive sweating, moist air, or an accidental dunk into a body of water! When hearing aid components are exposed to too much moisture, the electronic components can short out or corrode. While hearing aids are largely resistant to water, most are not made to withstand long-term moisture exposure.

With this said, several major manufacturers of hearing aids have released game-changing new products that not only have incredible processors and features but are now waterproof! One such product is the Genesis AI by the American manufacturer, Starkey. Just released in March, the Genesis AI has already made a name for itself in the hearing aid market, showing much promise and raising the bar for the next generation of hearing aids. Besides a lighting fast processing chip and superior streaming abilities, the Genesis AI has more coatings and barriers making it completely waterproof. To ensure this, Starkey put the Genesis AI through rigorous moisture tests including saltwater exposure (to simulate sweat and chlorine), high humidity, and high heat for weeks at a time. Their reliability never faltered, passing all functionality and battery life tests with flying colors!

Whether waterproof or water resistant, it is always a good idea to have routine hearing aid checks for the longevity of the devices. This is particularly important during the summer months especially if a hearing aid is susceptible to moisture damage. Summer repairs can be avoided by getting routine cleanings, having parts switched out, and using a hearing aid dryer. Hearing aid dryers are the best way to keep moisture out of hearing devices. Dryers come in many forms including desiccant pucks (disposable disks containing moisture absorbing silica beads that fit into hearing device cases), Dri-Aid Kits (jars filled with reusable moisture absorbing beads or pellets), and electric drying kits (electronic dryers equipped with desiccant Briks and UV lights). Oklahoma summers are hot and humid! If you or a loved one wear hearing aids, make sure to get ahead of it by following up fun in the sun with a little extra TLC to your hearing devices this summer! Additionally, if you are ready for new devices this summer, we highly recommend the waterproof Starkey Genesis AI. For more information about the Starkey Genesis AI or have summer maintenance questions, call us, and let our knowledgeable staff help you today!

