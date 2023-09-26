PRO HEARING SPONSORED CONTENT

When it comes to pursuing hearing health care, it can be overwhelming to think about where to start. At Pro Hearing, we know that taking the first steps towards better hearing can come with a lot of questions, concerns, and maybe even apprehension. That is why at Pro Hearing, we pride ourselves on providing individualized patient-centered care and partnering with patients to deliver the highest quality of care to ensure the process is as smooth as possible!

Our providers, Dr. Pam Matthews, AuD. and Dr. Kela Miller, AuD. have decades of education, training and experience that have shaped the way they care for patients and treat hearing loss. Dr. Matthews has been in practice for over 30 years. She spent much of her career working closely with Dr. Jack Hough, Otologist, of the Hough Ear Institute, as well as with several hearing device manufacturers. She also has been honored to train other audiologists and surgeons from across the country on hearing and middle ear implants. Dr. Miller has been in practice for nearly 20 years. She spent her first 11 years working at the INTEGRIS Cochlear Implant Clinic with both adults and children, providing hearing services including fitting cochlear implants, hearing aids, bone anchored hearing aids, and FM systems. Her passion for audiology was spurred on by her own life experience with hearing loss and cochlear implants.

The Pro Hearing staff doesn’t stop there! We also have a passionate, and skilled support team! We have a business manager, as well as audiology assistants and patient care coordinators who lend their talents, training, and skills to make Pro Hearing a premier hearing care clinic! One of our audiology assistants is also a Certified Dementia Practitioner. It is advantageous to have a CDP on staff because hearing loss deeply impacts the brain! In fact, untreated hearing loss increases the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s by 5-fold! With this being the case, we are thrilled to be one of the first clinics in Oklahoma to use Cognivue, an FDA-approved electronic screening tool that administers a series of tasks that can give audiologists a wider picture of how hard a patient’s brain is working. A hearing exam informs an audiologist of how well patients hear, but Cognivue informs how well a patient’s brain processes information. The goal of this is to see if one’s brain is working harder than it should.

We strive to take a comprehensive and individualized approach to patient care. A patient’s hearing needs are unique as a fingerprint. That is why as part of our consultation processes, we spend time getting to know our patients as well as share scientifically based research on hearing loss and the effects of it. Additionally, it is also the reason that we offer a myriad of hearing services, products as well as wax management. We are pleased to work with a variety of manufacturers to ensure our patients have the best selection of hearing technology that will suit their individual needs.

Our heart is in everything we do at Pro Hearing. From the exceptional level of expertise Dr. Matthews and Dr. Miller provide, to our caring staff that goes above and beyond, to the array of products we stand behind, our team is committed to improving lives by providing expert, patient-centered care, and personalized hearing solutions to maximize patients’ quality of life. Call us today and let us show you the Pro Hearing difference!

NW Oklahoma City: CALL 405-775-9875

SW Oklahoma City: CALL 405-378-4165

Dr. Pam Matthews, Audiologist

Pro Hearing, LLC

9409 N May Avenue and 10404 S Pennsylvania Ave

Oklahoma City, OK