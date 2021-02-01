Ask the Experts – Getting the Most from Your Hearing

As we age, our hearing is often impacted. In seeking out hearing care, your success will ultimately depend on the capability of your hearing care provider and the level of hearing device technology chosen. While manufacturers’ fitting software provides a good starting place, more expertise is needed to fine-tune to each wearer’s needs to achieve the highest satisfaction.

Research shows that the highest satisfaction with hearing instruments come not from the “brand” of hearing aid but from adequate time spend up front with education and setting realistic expectations with your provider and then from successful adjustments made by your provider. Best clinical practice includes the use of speech mapping and/or real ear responses to adjust the hearing devices. These tools help to ensure that most speech is being made audible while not exceeding your comfort range. The graphs show the various speech frequencies and the volume being delivered to your eardrum. Choosing your provider is one of the biggest factors in hearing success. We, at Pro Hearing, uphold taking the time to find out your needs, educate you on your options, and using the best clinical practices to help you succeed.

We believe you should have a choice of manufacturer. We recommend using one of “the Big 6” manufacturers; Starkey, Phonak, Resound, Signia, Oticon and Widex. If you move or just don’t like your current provider, having technology from one of the above companies means that you can get service at many locations. Each company offers their own strengths in design, fit and proprietary technology like noise reduction and app features. Our favorite brand is Starkey, the American manufacturer. The reasons we prefer it include great noise and feedback reduction, amazing sound quality and the “healthable” features provided. Starkey Livio AI devices have Artificial Intelligence. AI allows hearing aid users to track their health using features like the step counter, fall detector, exercise log and more.

Most hearing device brands offer perks such as rechargeable batteries, blue tooth connectivity (your phone calls can be streamed into your hearing aids like air pods), noise and wind reduction, apps to adjust settings on the devices, and specialized accessories for hearing the television and more. For one-one in quiet environments, most levels of hearing technology will suffice as long as they are optimally programmed. Higher priced, higher level of hearing device technology will provide greater help in challenging environments like background noise and for people with poorer speech recognition ability.

There is no doubt that hearing aids have come a long way from large, bulky and noisy hearing aids of decades past. With a wide variety of brands, styles, colors, price points and technology levels to choose from, having an experienced provider is critical to achieve the best results! If you or a loved one has questions about hearing technology, our Pro Hearing team would be happy to assist you! Call us today!

Dr. Pam Matthews, Audiologist

