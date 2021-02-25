Ask the Experts – How to Begin Your Journey to Better Hearing

Hearing loss occurs in approximately one in ten individuals in the United States. Though hearing issues occur in epidemic proportions, the rate at which people seek treatment is disproportionate. Research shows that people take an average of seven years to address hearing loss. By waiting, hearing typically worsens and valuable time is lost that could have helped preserve hearing and brain function. People delay treatment for many reasons, including not knowing where to begin the process. Many people feel overwhelmed by questions like, “What kind of provider should I see? What happens at an appointment? What happens if I have hearing loss?” If you have found yourself pondering questions like these, you are not alone. In this article, we walk through the process so you can begin your journey to better hearing and better living.

The first step to better hearing is finding a hearing care provider. There are three types of hearing care professionals: audiologist, hearing instrument specialist and ENT (ear physician). At Pro Hearing, our providers are Doctors of Audiology. They have decades of experience with hearing devices, cochlear implants, tinnitus treatment, etc. Audiologists (AuD) gain their credentials through doctoral programs in Audiology and are trained in the anatomy of the auditory system. They are qualified to perform a wide range of diagnostic evaluations on adults and children, as well as fit and program hearing aids and cochlear implants. They are trained in tinnitus treatment and balance as well. They must also hold a license to practice. Hearing Instrument Specialist (HIS) on the other hand, must have a high school diploma or higher and must pass a series of written and practical state exams to obtain a state-license. They are qualified to assess hearing loss in adults as well as dispense and adjust hearing aids. ENT’s or Ear Nose and Throat doctors, are Doctors of Medicine (MD’s). In addition to prescribing, treating, and performing surgeries, these physicians are able to fit hearing aids and cochlear implants.

At Pro Hearing, our goal and passion is to provide patients with honest and expert care. We uphold high standards for a comprehensive and educational approach to patient care. We ask questions and consider patients’ overall health, not just hearing heath. We look in the ear canals with a video otoscope, which allows the patients to see inside of his/her ear on a screen in front of them! If needed, we also remove wax. Next, we perform a hearing examination which entails sitting in a sound booth and responding to a series of beeps, tones and words presented by the audiologist through a special headset or insert earphones. After the examination, we spend time going over test results, hearing technology, and perform a hearing device demonstration. Our audiologists counsel and suggest treatment options that will best improve hearing and quality of life. It is our pleasure to partner with patients in choosing hearing technology that will best suit one’s hearing needs, lifestyle, and budget.

If you or a loved one are experiencing hearing loss, please don’t wait seven years to see a hearing care professional! Regardless of which professional you chose, please make sure you take the time to research the providers’ credentials and experience so you can ensure that your needs will be met with the highest quality of care. You should always leave your appointments feeling at ease and comfortable with your provider and the hearing care that you have received. Our Pro Hearing team takes great pride in helping improve lives through better hearing. Call us today!

