Pro Hearing- Hearing Loss in a Pandemic

Ask The Experts- Hearing Loss in a Pandemic

Globally, 2020 has been the most challenging year in recent history. The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we conduct everything from business to our day- to-day lives. The audiology industry has been quick to adapt new, robust standards and protocols that now function as our new normal.

For many offices, including our own, the CDC safety protocols for Covid-19 have become the new benchmark for infection control. For our Pro Hearing practices, we are requiring patients and staff to wear face coverings while in the office, wearing medical gloves when working with patients and hearing technologies, using medical grade cleaning solutions to frequently wipe down high contact surfaces, and sanitizing each room between patients. Our providers are seeing patients on an appointment only basis and we have replaced our walk-in policy with curbside service. Additionally, we are asking patients to wait in their vehicle (when able) instead of the waiting room until their provider is ready to see them.

Mask wearing has posed a unique challenge to those with hearing loss by muffling speech and making lip reading impossible. Starkey President and CEO Brandon Sawalich said it best when he said, “Staying safe by wearing a mask and maintaining the ability to hear should not be mutually exclusive.” In response to this unique challenge, hearing aid manufacturers have stepped up to improve the situation. One solution that has helped with lip reading has been the use of masks with a clear window, but perhaps the most impressive solution for hearing aid wearers has been “Mask Mode.” Mask mode is a programming solution that combats the muffle of masks by bringing more clarity to the human voice. While not a perfect solution, it offers hearing aid wearers another tool to use as they navigate a masked world.

While these are challenging times, hearing care providers and hearing aid manufacturers have risen to the occasion, quickly adapting to the changes of Covid-19. Through creative problem solving, the industry has used these trying times as an opportunity to meet the unique needs of the hearing-impaired community. If you or a loved one are struggling with hearing loss, please know that you do not have to navigate hearing in a pandemic alone. We are here to safely provide you with customized hearing solutions. Please call us today!

Dr. Pam Matthews, Audiologist

Pro Hearing, LLC

9409 N May Avenue and 10404 S Pennsylvania Ave

Oklahoma City, OK