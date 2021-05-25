Pro Hearing Sponsored Content: Ask the Experts – Summertime and Hearing Aids

PRO HEARING SPONSORED CONTENT – It is that time of year again when those lazy-hazy-crazy days of summer are upon us.

For all the good summertime brings with its longer days, ice teas and summer nights, it does come with one catch: the unrelenting heat and humidity. While sweating in the sweltering heat is common, it can wreak havoc on electronic devices. This is particularly significant for hearing aid wearers because electronics (which hearing devices are) are sensitive to moisture and dust. While hearing devices today have improved moisture and dust resistance, wearers still need to be extra diligent with maintenance and prevention during the hot and humid summer months.

It is always wise for hearing device wearers to have routine maintenance checks with their hearing care providers during the summer. Every year, our office sees an uptick in factory repairs due to excessive moisture. This is typically caused by lack of maintenance, excessive sweating, moist air, or an accidental dunk into a pool or lake! While hearing aids are mainly impervious to water, they are not waterproof. When a hearing aid is exposed to too much moisture, either all at once or accumulatively, the electronic components can short out or corrode. Corrosion can often be avoided by getting routine deep cleanings, having parts switched out such as mic covers and filters, and using a hearing aid dryer.

Using a hearing aid dehumidifier (dryer) is the simplest way to draw out and dry up moisture in hearing devices. This can be done using either a desiccant puck, a Dri-Aid Kit, or an electric dryer with Dry Briks. Desiccant pucks are small, disposable disks that contain moisture absorbing silica (silicon dioxide) beads that fit into hearing device cases. Dri-Aid Kits are jars filled with moisture absorbing beads or pellets that come in both disposable and reusable kits. The reusable kits have beads/pellets that can be dried out and reactivated in an oven or microwave. Lastly, there are a variety of electric drying kits equipped with desiccant Briks and UV lights. These kits use heat, moving air and desiccant Dry-Briks made from molecular sieves (a synthetic porous material) to draw out and capture moisture. These products can be ordered through your hearing care provider or through online retailers.

Another way to keep dirt, sweat and moisture out of your hearing aid is through moisture wicking slipcovers called, “Ear Gear.” Ear Gear slipcovers are an easy, cost effective way to create a barrier between moisture and your hearing device. They come in a variety of colors and sizes to fit your specific needs. Additionally, you can opt for corded cover that can be clipped to clothing to prevent the devices from falling, should they be knocked off. This is especially helpful in the summertime when spending time near bodies of water! You can check out these products at Ear Gear.

Oklahomans know that the summer moves in quickly! So, get ahead of the heat and moisture by having your devices deep cleaned and by stocking up on your moisture prevention supplies. When the inevitable sweating and trips to bodies of water begin, you will be prepared. If you or a loved one wears hearing aids, remember to follow up fun in the sun with a little extra TLC to the hearing devices! For your summer maintenance questions and needs, please call us at Pro Hearing today!

Dr. Pam Matthews, Audiologist

Pro Hearing, LLC

9409 N May Avenue and 10404 S Pennsylvania Ave

Oklahoma City, OK