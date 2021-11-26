Pro Hearing Sponsored Content: Hear For The Holidays

PRO HEARING SPONSORED CONTENT – It is that time of year again! The holiday season seems to sneak up faster and faster every year.

The seasonal hustle and bustle of shopping and gathering around a table is joyous for so many. While the holidays can be a blessing, they can also be stressful, especially for those struggling with hearing loss. When hearing wanes, holiday celebrations can easily become overwhelming, isolating and can even cause anxiety. Words seem to muddle and run together, especially in noisy environments, and can make conversations particularly difficult to follow. Imagine trying to engage in a conversation where every other word seems to be garbled. Now picture having to play mental “Wheel of Fortune” to fill in the blanks just enough to follow the conversation. Exhausting? You bet.

Thankfully, there is hope for the successful treatment of hearing loss! Hearing care professionals, like the audiologists at Pro Hearing, are experts at treating hearing loss. Doctors of Audiology hold a doctorate level degree and are trained to provide a multitude of hearing services and treat hearing loss with technology, whether that be hearing aids or cochlear implants. The audiologists at Pro Hearing, Dr. Pamela Matthews and Dr. Kela Miller, are highly accomplished with over 40 years combined years of experience successfully treating hearing loss. Their careers consist of a variety of audiological pursuits including research and development, providing an array of services for children and adults, fitting hearing aids and mapping cochlear implants.

The idea of wearing hearing devices feels off-putting putting to some, but rest assured, the hearing technology today is much more advanced and capable than you grandfather’s hearing aid! Many are outfitted with Artificial Intelligence (AI) features that turn hearing aids into wearable health devices that can track health and fitness activity. Starkey brand hearing aids even have a fall detector and can alert a loved should a fall occur. Additionally, most hearing aids are rechargeable and can stream phone calls, tv, and media audio directly into the devices for better sound quality and convenience. Research is extensive and conclusively proves that hearing technology offsets the negative mental health affects associated with untreated hearing loss and increase quality of life, including enjoying holiday gatherings again.

It is not the rich food or the fun presents that make holidays worth celebrating (though it certainly helps!); it is the meaningful time spent together with loved ones that make the holidays special. Don’t let hearing loss overwhelm your holiday gatherings! If you or someone you love is struggling with hearing loss, we encourage you to reach out to our experienced team. It would be our pleasure to help give the gift of hearing this holiday season! For more information, please call 405-748-3600 today or learn more at www.prohearingok.com.

Hearing plays an important role in communication and interaction. Therefore, it should come to no surprise that untreated hearing loss is linked to depression, isolation and anxiety. That is one of the may reasons it is important to have hearing evaluated!

Hearing technology today is highly advanced and capable of much more than you can imagine! Some hearing aids even are equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology! These solutions are scientifically proven to offset the negative effects of hearing loss and help improve quality of life, including enjoying holiday gatherings again.

What makes the holidays worth celebrating is the time we spend and enjoy with those we love. If there is someone in your family who is struggling with hearing loss, this year may be especially difficult given the circumstances of Covid-19. With isolation, depression and anxiety already heightened due to the pandemic, these effects are often magnified with the presence untreated hearing loss. Make sure you check in on them, support them and get them the hearing help they need this holiday season. For more information, check out our website at www.prohearingok.com or call (405) 748-3600. Thank you!

Dr. Pam Matthews, Audiologist

Pro Hearing, LLC

9409 N May Avenue and 10404 S Pennsylvania Ave

Oklahoma City, OK