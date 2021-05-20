KFOR / KAUT Junior Meteorologist – Amelia from Rosary Catholic School

This week’s talented future weathercaster is Amelia who is in second grade and goes to Rosary Catholic School in Oklahoma City. Amelia has been fascinated with the weather since she was a baby. She also watches Emily Sutton every single morning before she goes to school.

Great forecast Amelia!

If you have a young family member who is an upcoming future weathercaster, submit their video or photo at the link below.

