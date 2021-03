Do you have a young family member who is an upcoming future weathercaster? If so, your child could be seen on TV as a Junior Meteorologist!

How to enter? Take a photo or video of your child (ages 5- 12) doing a weather forecast like they were on TV. An example for a video would be to have your child hold a hand drawn picture of rain falling while they're pointing to the sky saying, "Today's forecast shows we're expecting rain". An example of a photo would be to have your child pointing to a tree with branches blowing in the wind while they hold a hand drawn picture that says, "Strong winds and high allergy alert are in today's forecast." Be creative and have fun! If you're submitting a photo, please submit at least two photos. If you're submitting a video, please make sure it's no longer than 30 seconds.