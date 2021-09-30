KFOR / KAUT Junior Meteorologist – Imelda from Kaiser Elementary

This week we’re visiting a talented future weathercaster named Imelda from Kaiser Elementary. Imelda is 8 years old and she loves her school, friends, teachers and family. She wants to get bigger so she can teach other kids to swim.

Great forecast Imelda!

If you have a young family member who is an upcoming future weathercaster, submit their video or photo at the link below.

Nominate a Junior Meteorologist | KFOR.com Oklahoma City

KFOR / KAUT Junior Meteorologist is sponsored by Maupin Roofing & Construction.