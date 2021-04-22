KFOR / KAUT Junior Meteorologist – Jackson from L.W. Westfall Elementary

This week’s talented future weathercaster is Jackson from L.W. Westfall Elementary. Jackson is a kindergartener who loves the outdoors! He is always fishing, playing with friends or helping out in the garden. His favorite activity is playing T-Ball with his team. He loves science and math.

Great forecast Jackson!

