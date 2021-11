This week’s talented future weathercaster is Kaden who is in the 3rd grade and goes to Winding Creek Elementary in Moore. He’s a straight A student, a cub scout, likes to play video games and wants to be a marine biologist when he grows up. He also doesn’t like mosquitoes.

Great forecast Kaden!

