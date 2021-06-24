KFOR / KAUT Junior Meteorologist – Leera, Reese and Kinsley from Wewoka Elementary

This week’s talented future weathercasters are Leera, Reese and Kinsley who are in first grade at Wewoka Elementary. These three girls are active in the Wewoka 4H Club. They enjoy riding horses together and swimming in the pool, of course!

Great forecast Leera, Reese and Kinsley!

If you have a young family member who is an upcoming future weathercaster, submit their video or photo at the link below.

Nominate a Junior Meteorologist | KFOR.com Oklahoma City

KFOR / KAUT Junior Meteorologist is sponsored by Maupin Roofing & Construction.