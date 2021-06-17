KFOR / KAUT Junior Meteorologist – Lila from Oakdale Elementary in Edmond

This week’s talented future weathercaster is Lila who is in first grade and goes to Oakdale Elementary in Edmond. Lila loves weather. She often tells us she is “predicting rain in the forecast today” when she sees gray cloudy skies. She loves to watch the weather on KFOR. This video was her idea and she’s so excited to share it with you.

Great forecast Lila!

