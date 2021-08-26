KFOR / KAUT Junior Meteorologist – Lillian from Will Rogers Elementary

This week’s talented future weathercaster is Lillian who is 5 years old and is in Kindergarten at Will Rogers Elementary. Lillian loves to be outside. She just turned 5 on Sunday the 22nd. When she grows up she wants to be a babysitter so she can cuddle with babies all day.

Great forecast Lillian!

If you have a young family member who is an upcoming future weathercaster, submit their video or photo at the link below.

Nominate a Junior Meteorologist | KFOR.com Oklahoma City

