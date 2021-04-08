KFOR / KAUT Junior Meteorologist – Megan from Will Rogers Elementary

This week’s talented future weathercaster is Megan from Will Rogers Elementary. Megan is a great kid that has a big heart for her friends and family. She is crazy smart and talented. She loves acting and entertaining people.

Great forecast Megan!

If you have a young family member who is an upcoming future weathercaster, submit their video or photo at the link below.

Nominate a Junior Meteorologist | KFOR.com Oklahoma City

