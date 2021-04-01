KFOR / KAUT Junior Meteorologist – Remee From Marlow Elementary

This week’s talented future weathercaster is Remee from Marlow Elementary. Remee has been making her weather videos and doing her forecasts for her “viewers” (her Mom’s Facebook friends) for the last few years. She started in Woodward, OK and since moving to Marlow. Her videos have gotten tons of shares resulting in a lot of people asking her about the weather.

Great forecast Remee!

If you have a young family member who is an upcoming future weathercaster, submit their video or photo at the link below.

Nominate a Junior Meteorologist | KFOR.com Oklahoma City

