KFOR / KAUT Junior Meteorologist – Sailor from Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School

This week’s talented future weathercaster is Sailor who’s in first grade at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School in Edmond. Sailor wants to be a meteorologist when she grows up. She enjoys spending time with her cats and dog, riding her horse and swimming.

Great forecast Sailor!

If you have a young family member who is an upcoming future weathercaster, submit their video or photo at the link below.

Nominate a Junior Meteorologist | KFOR.com Oklahoma City

KFOR / KAUT Junior Meteorologist is sponsored by Maupin Roofing & Construction.