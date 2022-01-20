KFOR / KAUT Junior Meteorologist – Trendon

Showcasing our Junior Meteorologist for this week is our talented future weathercaster, Trendon from Pioneer Elementary in Chickasha. Trendon is in first grade. He has always dreamed about being on TV and always watches the weather with mom. When he heard about this contest, he begged to do it. We hope you love it!

Great forecast Trendon!

If you have a young family member who is an upcoming future weathercaster, submit their video or photo at the link below.

