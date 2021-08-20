KFOR-TV’s 2021 PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE

HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — The National Rifle Association announced Tuesday it is canceling its 2021 annual meeting next month in Houston after analyzing COVID-19 data in Harris County and consulting with several groups, including medical professionals.

“We are mindful that NRA Annual Meeting patrons will return home to family, friends and co-workers from all over the country, so any impacts from the virus could have broader implications. Those are among the reasons why we decided to cancel our 2021 event,” the NRA said in a statement.