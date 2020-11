On November 11, 1911, Oklahoma experienced a Blue Norther, which is a rapid drop in temperatures. We went from 83 that afternoon to 17 degrees by midnight. Blue Northers are also known as Texas Northers. The cold front originates from the Artic North, hence the word Norther, and that can send temperatures plummeting by 20, 30, even 40 degrees or more in a matter of minutes.

