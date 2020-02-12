“She holds the company together,” Metro employee honored with MVP award for hard work, dedication

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Amy Thompson knows every inch of Stow's Furniture and loves her team.

“I love that we're a big family. You know, we spend the majority of our time awake at work," she said. "We’re just a big family here.”

Recently, Thompson received the surprise of a lifetime and was awarded the Express Employment Professionals Most Valuable Performer Award for Excellence, receiving a check of $5,000.

“Congratulations Amy on being the Most Valuable Performer of the month for Oklahoma on behalf of Express Employment Professionals of Oklahoma," said Bob Funk, President of Express Employment Professionals of Oklahoma.

Thompson was nominated to be the MVP by her co-worker, Melvina Hale.

"She’s just wonderful to work with," said Hale. "She’s the core of this business. I mean, she helps everyone.”

The owner of Stow's Furniture, Jerry Rodriguez, can't say enough about her.

“We’re blessed to have her here. She holds the company together. Everybody goes to her for everything," he said.

Funk says Thompson was honored for being a great employee.

“Amy has been a great employee for this company. And she’s been in the HR department and they say she has done everything in all departments," said Funk. "She’s been a great employee and that’s what we are honoring.”

Thompson was still speechless when KFOR asked her what she was going to do with the $5,000.

“I didn’t ... I couldn’t think. I don’t know," she said.

If you want to recognize an outstanding employee or co-workers for the MVP award, go to KFOR.com/Express to submit your nomination.

This award and segment are sponsored by Express Employment Professionals of Oklahoma.