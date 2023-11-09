PRO HEARING SPONSORED CONTENT

The holiday season seems to sneak up faster and faster every year. As it always does, fall will usher in the holiday season before we know it. This time of year comes with more gatherings, meals, and outings than just about any other time of the year. While many might look forward to this, the holidays can trigger stress and anxiety for many, especially for those struggling with hearing loss. Crowded listening environments can be demanding and feel overwhelming (even isolating) when there is an excess of background noise and too many voices present. Thankfully, there is hope for situations such as these with the successful treatment of hearing loss.

To better understand the value of hearing technology, it is important to understand just how hearing loss impacts the body. Hearing is one of the most important parts of human communication and interaction. When that ability becomes more difficult, it can negatively affect mental, physical, and cognitive health. In fact, research shows a major correlation between hearing loss and depression, isolation, anxiety, and higher incidences of anger and frustration. Most significantly, it can even increase the risk for developing Alzheimer’s and dementia. In the last few years, it has been identified as the number one modifiable risk for developing Alzheimer’s Disease by the Lancet Commission.

Thankfully, treating hearing loss can offset many of these negative factors. Hearing technology today is sleek, highly advanced and capable of some truly impressive features. Rechargeability, fast processing chips and natural sound quality are commonplace in most hearing aids. Conveniently, hearing aids can stream phone calls and media, track health, fitness, and even has safety features like fall detection! Hearing technology has never been so natural and seamless. Having technology that has your back makes it easier to find the confidence and courage to jump back into complex listening environments, like those holiday gatherings.

Meaningful time spent together with loved ones that make the holidays cheerful (the delicious food helps!). Don’t let hearing loss overwhelm and isolate you from holiday gatherings this year! If you or someone you love is struggling with hearing loss, we encourage you to reach out to our experienced team. It would be our pleasure to help give the gift of hearing this holiday season! For more information, please call 405-748-3600 today or learn more at www.prohearingok.com.

NW Oklahoma City: CALL 405-775-9875

SW Oklahoma City: CALL 405-378-4165

Dr. Pam Matthews, Audiologist

Pro Hearing, LLC

9409 N May Avenue and 10404 S Pennsylvania Ave

Oklahoma City, OK