Ringing in a new year typically means renewal and excitement for the year ahead. A new year brings fresh perspectives, new possibilities, new hopes, and new resolutions. With rekindled motivation, many look forward to taking on something new, perhaps something they have been putting off. Most commonly, this involves improving health and lifestyle. So, why not let that include hearing and brain health? Hearing care is brain care after all! Many are surprised to learn that delaying treatment for hearing loss can actually have a substantial impact on one’s quality of life, namely mental and cognitive health.

Untreated hearing loss has become a yard stick of sorts for which the risk for cognitive decline is measured. In 2011, it was proven that untreated hearing loss led to a 5-fold risk in developing Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. In 2020, a study published in The Lancet medical journal further concluded that untreated hearing loss was the number one modifiable factor in developing dementia. What’s more, a 2023 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed that geriatric adults with moderate to severe hearing loss had a higher likelihood of developing dementia, while adults in the same demographic using hearing aids had the opposite result by comparison (Huang, et al., 2023).

Not only can hearing loss affect cognitive health, but it can also affect mental health. Adults with untreated hearing loss often report higher rates of depression and isolation. This is due to disruptions in communication caused by hearing loss. This disengagement stems from embarrassment and self consciousness from straining to hear or asking others to repeat themselves. All too often, disengagement can lead to complete social isolation or avoidance. Thankfully, hearing aids can offset some of the negative effects caused by hearing loss, bringing forth more confidence and reconnection to others.

While hearing aids are by no means perfect, they absolutely are helpful and lifechanging in the lives of many. With the cognitive and mental impacts of untreated hearing loss being so high, it is no wonder that across the board, patients have reported an increased quality of life after being fit with hearing aids! With a new year approaching, there is no time like the present to jumpstart a hearing health journey! With proper hearing health care, there is hope for better hearing, and with it, one’s quality of life. If you or a loved one are experiencing hearing loss, call us today and let Pro Hearing help you hear in the new year!

