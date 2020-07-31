Corporal with Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office serving community during time of crisis

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – For many Oklahomans, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenging time, but one law enforcement officer is taking charge in helping those who need it most right now.

In the midst of this difficulty, Corporal Kim Lopez of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has stepped up to help.

She took the time to rally folks to help make and distribute more than 4,000 masks to those who need them, as well as helping to get book bags and school supplies to grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.

“As soon as I get them, I mean, they’re going out as fast as they are coming in. My seniors are doing all the work and I’m getting all the credit,” she told KFOR. “This mask doesn’t say, hey, I’m never gonna catch COVID. It says, I care enough about my fellow man to protect them from any, any germs I might have.”

Allegiance Credit Union recognizes Lopez for taking the initiative to help during this crisis.

“On behalf of Allegiance Credit Union, we are honored to recognize Corporal Kim Lopez with this month’s Proud to Serve Award,” said Christin Vaughn, Director of Marketing for Allegiance Credit Union.

“She’s been serving the seniors in our community for years through several beneficial programs. You can tell it’s not just a job to her,” Vaughn continued. “She’s been recognized throughout the years for her contributions and we’re just honored to be able to honor her with this Proud to Serve.”

Oklahoma County Sheriff P.D. Taylor says it’s easy to see that Lopez’s job means so much more to her than just a paycheck.

“You just spend some time around her and you can tell she just loves what she’s doing. She loves working with the general public and she represents the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office very well,” Taylor said.

Corporal Kim Lopez of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office – a true first class first responder.

