EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – After spending more than two decades in the line of duty, an Edmond police sergeant is being honored for his passion and the good he does in the community.

“It’s great we get to help people and specifically serve as mental health liaison for the department. So, I work with people that are in mental health crisis and getting them linked to services and things like that,” said Sgt. Matt Harden, with the Edmond Police Department.

Sgt. Harden leads the Crisis Intervention Team at the Edmond Police Department.

Most of the calls he responds to involve people suffering from a mental health crisis.

“You know we’re here to help. And sometimes that means making an arrest. But the majority of time, that means helping somebody change a tire or helping somebody in a mental health crisis,” he said.

KFOR and Quail Creek Bank honored Sgt. Harden for his efforts to help those in need and better the community.

He received the ‘Proud to Serve’ award and a $500 check, which he donated to Ministries of Jesus.

As we were just about to finish recording the story, something unexpected happened.

A mother, whose son had suffered a mental health episode that Sgt. Harden de-escalated, stopped by the police department to thank him.

“I am so grateful for Officer Harden. He’s made a big difference in my family and my life. And I tried to recognize Officer Harden every year just to let him know that people out there do care about the job that he does for us and what he’s done for my family. Thank you very much, officer Harden,” the mother said.

On a side note, the Edmond Police Department is hiring.

If you would like to learn more about the jobs available, visit the Edmond Police Department’s website.

‘Proud to Serve’ is sponsored by Quail Creek Bank.