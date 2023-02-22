EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Police officers are asked to do many things on the job, but when they get time off, you’ll find many of them volunteering for a great cause.

On a recent cold, crisp morning in Oklahoma City, they were scraping off ice from the deck of Hurricane Harbor, getting ready to open for the Polar Plunge.

Hundreds of law enforcement and police officers and their employees participate.

This year, the El Reno Police Department’s Master Patrol Officer Troy George recruited his team for the Polar Plunge.

“You know, just to see all these law enforcement agencies out here and other participants coming out and, you know, be willing to to do this on a 30 degree day is pretty awesome. I’m proud of them,” said Master Patrol Officer Troy George, with the El Reno Police Department.

“The Polar Plunge has become our largest fundraiser of the year, and we’re so blessed to be the charity choice for law enforcement around the world. So we’ve got several law enforcement agencies here in the metro area that have raised thousands of dollars to jump in cold water today,” said Derek Cain, COO of Special Olympics of Oklahoma.

His goal for his team was to raise $5,000. The overall Polar Plunge goal was $75,000.

The Proud to Serve sponsor, Quail Creek Bank, gave a check for $500 to donate to the El Reno Police Department’s team.

“What a great story. I mean, these guys are doing amazing work during the week. But then to come here and raise money for Special Olympics and jump in this cold water, it’s freezing out here today,” said Erin Batey, Chief Communications &Innovation Officer with Quail Creek Bank.