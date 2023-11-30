EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Two EMSA paramedics are being recognized for working quickly and calmly to save a woman’s life.

In September, Tina Light suffered a heart attack at her Edmond home. Her husband immediately called 911 and help arrived shortly after.

First on the scene were firefighters, and then paramedics Andrew Watson and Pala LaFrance.

“When we walked in, Tina was laying on the bed. She looked very pale and she was confused when we walked in the room.” said Watson.

The two recognized right away what was happening. They quickly began working alongside the fire department and confirmed she was having what Watson called a “STEMI” heart attack.

Light was then placed into the ambulance where she soon became unresponsive. The team’s next move was to begin reviving her.

“We were just talking and all of a sudden, according to [LaFrance], my head just went like that, went limp, and she did it so quickly, so calmly,” Light explained. “She saved my life.”

Two EMSA paramedics recognized for saving woman’s life. Image KFOR. Andrew Watson, Pala LaFrance and Tina Light. Image KFOR.

Because of their outstanding work and life-saving measures, Watson and LaFrance are being recognized by KFOR and Quail Creek Bank.

The two were given an award as well as a $500 donation in their name to the Warrior’s Rest Foundation.

“These paramedics, Andrew and Pala, did a fabulous job showing up and helping Tina in a time of need and what a great outcome.” said Erin Batey, Chief Communications & Innovation Officer with Quail Creek Bank.

Watson added that Light’s fifth grandchild is on the way and now she can be a part of their life.

If you know a first responder you feel deserves recognition, go to KFOR.com/proudtoserve and leave a short note.

