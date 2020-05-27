Frontline fighter awarded for her hard work, dedication to helping fellow Oklahomans during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Medical workers have a tough job that have been made more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Priscilla McGehee is a respiratory therapist working hard to provide the best care possible for her patients.

She works at OU Medical Center in Edmond, and loves to help her patients while making a difference.

“We do take care of some of the sickest patients you will see in the hospital,” said McGehee. “We do put patients on ventilators and we manage the ventilator and artificial airway.”

McGehee’s three decades in the medical profession have been rewarding, but if she wasn’t a respiratory therapist, there is another job she’d love to have.

“I’d been a chef,” she laughed. “I love to cook.”

Her co-workers say she is a warm presence on the job and they appreciate all she does.

“She brings a joy and a passion that was really needed on nights,” said Teresa Fritz, director of cardiopulmonary at OU Med in Edmond. “Nights isn’t an easy shift to work all the time. She comes with a smile and she’s enthusiastic.”

The sponsor of Proud to Serve, Allegiance Credit Union, is honored to salute McGehee for her commitment to her field.

“We’re having to do this a little bit differently this month because of COVID-19,” said Christin Vaughn, director of marketing for Allegiance Credit Union. “But on behalf of Allegiance Credit Union we are honored to present this Proud to Serve award to Priscilla.”

McGehee says she is proud to represent her team.

“It’s a great, great honor to represent OU Medicine and the great team of respiratory therapists that I work with here in Edmond,” said McGehee.

It’s no doubt McGehee is devoted and hardworking, but she does have one indulgence.

“I know she just purchased a very beautiful purple Harley,” said Fritz.

Priscilla McGehee – a respiratory therapist and hardworking Oklahoman – who is always proud to serve.

Sponsored by Allegiance Credit Union.