HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officers were in the right place at the right time.

Holdenville Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are being honored for their quick thinking and helping a woman in a time of need.

When authorities arrived, they could see the woman standing on the edge of a bridge, talking about jumping off.

“My heart was beating out of my chest. You know, it’s just not something we deal with on a day to day basis. Or at least I haven’t. So I you know, I was definitely nervous. You know, I was worried about her.” said Kyle Lening, Chief of Police in Holdenville.

Officers needed to move quickly to save the woman’s life, and fortunately they were successful. They were able to get the woman and take her to get medical help.

Quail Creek Bank and News 4 is honoring Holdenville Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol for their response to the situation.

“The work of the Holdenville Police Department and the OHP trooper who responded to a really tough situation and to have such a great outcome is wonderful. And we love to recognize them for their efforts.” said Erin Batey, Chief Communications and Innovation Officer at Quail Creek.

The work of the Holdenville Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol made a difference during a difficult time.

“I’m just glad it worked out, you know? I’m proud of my team, proud of my partners and just glad it worked out.” said Lening.

“We’ve got a great we’ve got a great team. I can’t say more good things about them.” added Aaron Hacker, Assistant Chief of Police in Holdenville.

