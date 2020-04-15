“I’m only here because of him,” OKC bombing survivor thanks the firefighter who saved her life

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Nearly 25 years ago, the Oklahoma City bombing forever changed our state.

But from that day of tragedy and devastation emerged a friendship.

It was a spring day, and Terri Talley was busy working at the Federal Employees Credit Union.

At 9:02 a.m. though, on April 19, 1995, her world came crashing down in a horrific explosion.

Talley was trapped in what was left of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

The deadly explosion was a rallying cry for Oklahoma.

First responders, volunteers, blood donors, neighborhoods, and Oklahomans from all walks of life rushed to help.

A now retired Oklahoma City firefighter, Rowdy Baxter, came to the rescue of Talley, who was badly injured.

“We told her that the building had blown up,” said Baxter. “She was in the basement and that, I was gonna get her out one way or another.”

Baxter recalls talking to Talley, trapped inside the rubble, and she says she started talking to him.

“She started telling me about credit card offers, interest rates, the prime, the whatever, and about her children,” Baxter told KFOR.

Now, 25 years later, Talley and Baxter remain friends.

Talley invited Baxter to the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum to thank him and all of the first responders who put their lives on the line to save the wounded.

“I am here because of him,” said Talley. “I know that. I’m only here because of him.”

Talley, along with Amy Downs, President of Allegiance Credit Union, are proud to recognize all first responders like Baxter for their efforts on that devastating April day in 1995.

“Thank you for your bravery,” she said. “Thank you for rushing in and just putting all your fears aside and doing what needed to be done to rescue Terri. And there were so many out there that did the same thing as you did – rushed in just to do what needed to be done to help and we can’t thank you enough.”

Out of the tragedy of the Oklahoma City bombing, friendships were formed as the healing continues 25 years later.

