OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When kayakers on Lake Hefner desperately needed help, the Oklahoma City Police Department Lake Patrol was there.

You might not realize that the Oklahoma City Police Department is looking out for your safety, even on our lakes.

“We don’t look at it as just going out here to enforce laws. We try to interact with people ’cause we’re part of the community too,” said MSgt. Sutherland, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

In May, Oklahoma City police officers from Lake Patrol were called to Lake Hefner to rescue three kayakers in distress.

“One guy had gone into the water. His buddy went to help him. He went to the water and then the third friend went out to help him, so all three of the kayakers lost control in the wind and were being blown out towards the better part of the lake, the main body of the lake,” said MSgt. Sutherland. “My partner, Jonathan Beasley and Sgt. Justin Jarrett, from the shore, we were able to locate the swimmers, probably almost a mile out into the lake.”

The water was choppy but the Lake Patrol didn’t hesitate to jump into action.

“To find all three of them and get them safely on board uninjured and back to shore. Worn out and tired but that’s better than anything we could’ve hoped for heading down to the call,” he said.

Quail Creek Bank and KFOR are proud to recognize the officers for their brave actions.

“These three individuals were very lucky to have the Lake Patrol unit here to save them,” said Erin Batey, Chief Communications & Innovations Officer with Quail Creek Bank.

Proud to Serve is sponsored by Quail Creek Bank.