Skip to content
KFOR.com
Oklahoma City
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Coronavirus
A Place to Call Home
In Your Corner
National
Washington
Great State
Pay It 4ward
4 Seniors
Kids with Courage
A Heart 4 Kids
International
Ally Dog
Remarkable Women
Cooking with Kyle
Your Local Election Headquarters
Top Stories
Are we flattening the curve? New COVID-19 projections delay peak for Oklahoma
Video
OKC Parks to move to new mowing schedule due to budget, staffing issues from COVID-19 pandemic
Taco Bell is giving away free tacos again
As stimulus checks arrive, IRS urging Americans to be aware of scams
KFOR Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
Wild Weather Flashback
Sign up for Weatherschool
Wednesday Weather School
Coronavirus
In This Together
In This Together
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 Live Events
📡 Live Camera
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Olympics
NFL Draft
Links
Podcasts
Links seen on TV
Community Calendar
Program Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
MVP Award
What’s Right With Our Schools
Proud to Serve
Contests
Flashpoint
Proud to Serve
Experts
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
KFOR Station History
Work with us
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Follow the storms
Follow the storms
KFOR Interactive Radar
Nominate someone for Proud to Serve
Proud to Serve
by:
KFOR Digital Team
Posted:
Apr 14, 2020 / 10:34 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 14, 2020 / 10:30 AM CDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
EXCLUSIVE: Never-before-seen video from inside Murrah building months before bombing
Video
KFOR Weather
Indiana man waiting for $1,700 stimulus payment sees millions in his bank account
Makeup artist, Okla. Governor under fire after allegedly ignoring social distancing and non-essential worker guidelines
Video
Health officials: More than 2,000 Oklahomans diagnosed with COVID-19
Video
NIH seeks volunteers for at-home COVID-19 antibody test as study looks to find undetected cases in U.S.
Do I qualify for a stimulus check? What do I need to do to receive it? Here is a complete guide…
Who is essential? Full list of ‘essential personnel’ amid COVID-19 outbreak
Oklahoma nursing home hit with 45 positive COVID-19 cases
Follow @KFOR on Twitter
Tweets by kfor