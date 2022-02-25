OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Recognizing those who serve is what our Proud to Serve series is all about.

One group we honor is law enforcement officers.

Behind those badges are hard working Oklahomans with families and loved ones they care deeply about.

Meet Sgt. Don Richards of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He started in law enforcement relatively late after a career in the food industry as a restaurant owner.

“I wanted to own a grill, so I bought a place and remodeled it myself, and worked at Don’s Burger Grill there in Bethany on 39th and Rockwell,” said Richards.

His skills behind the grill are well-known.

“He’s an amazing cook. An amazing cook,” said Tommie Johnson III, Oklahoma County Sheriff.

Sgt. Richards is a devoted family man who has a special place in his heart for his granddaughter, Parker.

“She is the livelihood of our family. But Parker was born with a disease called Cystic Fibrosis. It’s a genetic lung disease that um, limits life span,” said richards. “Of course, now with the research that Cystic Fibrosis has done over the years, they’ve expanded that immensely. We look forward to her having a very good long, life.”

Giving her all the help he can is something he loves to do.

“Parker’s Pack is her actual fundraising side for Cystic Fibrosis. We do a walk downtown that’s coming up that we’ll be putting out,” said Richards.

“Sergeant Richards, Quail Creek Bank and KFOR are honored to recognize you for all your service to Oklahoma City at the Sheriff’s Department. Thank you so much,” said Erin Batey, Chief Communications & Innovations Officer, Quail Creek Bank. “We would also like to present you this Five-Hundred dollar check for your service to the citizens of Oklahoma County. Thank you.”

Sgt. Richards will also donate his check to the Parker Pack paving the way to a bright future for his granddaughter.

Nominate someone you know who is deserving.

Quail Creek Bank is the sponsor of this segment.