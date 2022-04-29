OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When you think of first responders, you probably think of police officers, firefighters, or EMTs.

Inside the Oklahoma City Public Safety Communications Center, these are the first line of first responders.

Every phone call is a cry for help.

“Life and death to the fact that, you know, if a person gets into a car and it flipped four times, life and death,” said Chris Ihegboro, Oklahoma City Police 911 Dispatch Supervisor. “You know, we need to give somebody out there some emergency services where we really have to be focused and locked in every single call.”

Recently, KFOR told you about a young man trapped in a dangerous situation.

Dispatch: “Oklahoma City 911”

Ryan White: “Hey, can you hear me?”

Dispatch: “Yes.”

Ryan White: “Please help, I fell into the creek.”

Dispatch: “You what?”

Ryan White: “I fell into the creek.”

Dispatch: “Where are you at right now?”

Ryan White: “I don’t know. I was exploring the creek and fell in, and my leg is pinned under a rock.”

Thanks to the teamwork between 911 dispatchers and Oklahoma City police officers in the field, Ryan White is alive today.

“We were able to kind of find him fairly quickly. So that we can notify officers, ‘Hey, he’s not going to be in front. He’s going to be behind the house at this many meters,'” said Ihegboro.

“It would not have ended in the positive result that happened without that dispatcher coordinating all those things and getting them there together,” said Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley.

Working in the 911 dispatch center is more than a job. It’s a calling.

“You know, you see that not enough is being done and you want to be the person to. To help the change that’s happening. You want to be the person that answers the phone calls and makes a difference in people’s lives rather than just, you know, sitting behind on the sidelines,” said Destiny Knight, Oklahoma City Police 911 dispatcher.

Quail Creek Bank and KFOR are proud to recognize the dispatchers of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“There is so much that they have to know and have to do that it’s just very impressive. Any time I’m over here, I just find myself being amazed at what they do. And I don’t think I could do it, to be honest. I think the job that they have, it takes a very special person, a very highly skilled person, and they show that every day,” said Gourley.

The dispatchers of the Oklahoma City Police Communications Department- on call and always proud to serve.

If you know of first responders worthy of recognition, leave us a short note here.

Proud to Serve is sponsored by Quail Creek Bank.