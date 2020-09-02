Oklahoma nurse honored for heading to the front lines twice during pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 pandemic has created chaos for some medical communities across the country, which is why one local nurse stepped in to help.

In the middle of the pandemic earlier this year, an Oklahoma surgical nurse left her Oklahoma home to help New York City, which was hard hit by the virus.

“I was more than willing to go because like I said, that’s what we do. You know, I knew that there were people in need and there were nurses being worked, and they needed relief. And I felt like I could go and give my skills and learn in the process in going up there to help out,” said Dee Dee Wallace, a surgical nurse at INTEGRIS Canadian Valley Hospital.

Wallace has been in the medical profession for more than 30 years and currently works in Yukon.

“It was a learning experience, but I would do it all over again,” Wallace said.

Wallace also traveled to McAllen, Texas to help as COVID-19 cases surged there.

“Dee Dee is a wonderful nurse. It’s good to see how she is always making a connection with her patients. They always seem to feel very comfortable with her. And nursing was definitely her calling,” said Sheena Duncan, Wallace’s coworker.

KFOR and Allegiance Credit Union are honored to recognize Wallace, who made it her calling to help those in need during one of the worst points in the crisis.

“On behalf of Allegiance Credit Union, we would like to honor Dee Dee with this month’s Proud To Serve Award,” said Christin Vaughn, marketing director for Allegiance Credit Union. “Dee Dee is truly an inspiration, and a textbook example of a servant leader. You know, she dove right into the frontlines and left the comforts of her home to go serve others in places that were hit extremely hard. And we couldn’t be more honored, to present her with this award.”

If you know a first responder who is worthy of recognition, click here.

Proud to Serve is sponsored by Allegiance Credit Union.

LATEST STORIES: