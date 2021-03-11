Oklahoma paramedic honored for dedication to service

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Aaron Yelloweagle is a paramedic working for EMSA in the Oklahoma City area.

To him, it is much more than a job.

“Basically everything about it in my opinion. I love being outside just in general. I like working with my hands. I like talking to people. I like meeting people. Being outside and around people, communicating and making a human connection, uh feels good to me personally,” said Yelloweagle.

He has also spent time as a flight paramedic on a helicopter.

Most recently, he and his fellow paramedics were busy helping Oklahomans during the frigid cold snap and snowstorms.

“With that snow that came through, I personally thought it was kinda fun, not gonna lie. It was freezing but walking around in the snow, basically up to your knees helping people, carrying them out of homes. It’s just like challenging and fun for me, personally,” he said.

Yelloweagle’s supervisor says he is the kind of person everybody respects.

“I’m so grateful and EMSA is blessed to have him as a part of our team. He is, whether he realizes it or not because he’s so humble, he’s a leader, people look up to him and we’re very lucky to have him in our organization,” said John Graham, chief of staff for EMSA.

Quail Creek Bank and KFOR are honored to recognize Aaron Yelloweagle for outstanding service.

“Every paramedic I have ever met is so gracious and so, loves their job and doesn’t mind being that person and we are so thankful that there are people to serve us, because when we need one, they show up. They get there quick and its an amazing occupation and we just want to recognize it,” said Erin Batey, Chief Communications & Innovations Officer at Quail Creek Bank.

